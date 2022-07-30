This Map Reveals Which Sitcom Universe Has the Most Affordable Family Home

It’s no surprise that everything is more expensive, and it just continues to feel like it’s getting worse. Inflation is at an all-time high. Food costs have risen, gas prices give us sticker shock, plus rent and mortgage payments feel heavier than ever. Finances aren’t the same for us today as they were for our parents or grandparents. And there’s a new map that drives that reality home by looking at what the cost of classic sitcom homes would cost today.

Garretts Real Estate Group from Crestwood, Kentucky, wanted to find out what it would cost to live in one of the classic ‘90s sitcom homes. The real estate company calculated the estimated monthly rent or home value and compared that to the average salary today of the professions to see if “they would still be affordable in today’s market.”

They asked, “Based on the average salary for their profession and considering all things were equal. Good credit, little to no debt, and enough savings to put 20% down. Would it be possible for them to still comfortably afford that same house today?”

The company took ten of the most popular ‘90s sitcom shows and only a few of them would be approved for a mortgage if they were applying today. Out of the eleven homes, only two would be approved for their mortgage/rent today.

Here’s a quick look at a few of them:

Denied:

Seinfeld’s apartment: For Jerry to afford his apartment, he would need to make at least $125,000 a year, but the average estimated salary is $45,000 - $65,000.

The Simpsons: For Homer and Marge to afford their home, they would need to have a combined income of at least $95,000+ year. However, as a home with one income coming in, they don't clear that minimum with Homer's estimated income to be $55,000 - $75,000 in today's world.

Home Alone: One of the biggest questions of the movie is how this family affords the home, the plane tickets, and now there's an answer—they can't. The estimated home cost would be at least $370,000+ year. However, the combined income of Peter & Kate McCallister is $150,000 - $300,000.

Approved:

Roseanne: For this family where both Roseanne and Dan worked, they would be able to afford their home, needing to make an estimated $55,000+ year. The family cleared that with an estimated salary of $65,000 - $85,000.

To check out the other eight homes that would not be affordable and the one other home that would be approved, check out Garretts Real Estate Group’s full breakdown.