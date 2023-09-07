Aye, Lasses and Laddies! The Most Popular Baby In Scotland Are As Cute As Can Be

Scotland is a country full of rich, diverse history and culture. With so much history and culture, Scotland is a great place to look for inspiration to narrow down baby name ideas, especially if you have Scottish ancestry. And there are so many gorgeous options that go well beyond what’s popular in America today.

National Records of Scotland recently released its Babies' First Names 2022 report, which looks at the most common babies' names for Scotland. The list is curated with more than 2000 names for boys and girls based on birth data collected in the country.

There are some true stand-outs within the top list of baby names in Scotland for babies born in 2022 that might be the inspiration you've been looking for. And you might finally land on the baby name that's absolutely perfect for your baby-to-be. If you’re looking for something classic, but different than what trends in the United States — look no further. This list is full of inspiration.

Here are the top baby boy names in Scotland in 2022:

Noah Jack Leo Harris Luca Oliver Rory Archie Alfie James

Many of the top baby boy names in Scotland are also popular here in the United States. For example, though Noah is ranked second, Jack is popular, but only ranked 15, and Leo lands at 22, according to 2022 baby name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration. However, Alfie is less common in the U.S., which ranked 968 in 2022.

Other popular Scottish names from further down the list that should be added to the inspo mix include Jude (ranked 29), Harrison (ranked 36), Myles (ranked 65), Hamish (ranked 85), and Ellis (ranked 100).

Here are the top baby girl names in Scotland in 2022:

Olivia Isla Freya Millie Emily Amelia Grace Sophie Ava Ella

Many of the top baby girl names in Scotland are also popular here in the United States, but there are some unique ones, too. For example, though Olivia is ranked first, and Ava lands at 7, Emily is only ranked 17, according to 2022 baby name data from the U.S. Social Security Administration. However, Freya is less common in the U.S., which ranked 129 in 2022.

Other names from further down the list that should be added to the inspo mix include Orla (ranked 23, and perfect for the Derry Girl obsessed), Callie (ranked 45), Remi (ranked 67), Niamh (ranked 76), and Imogen (ranked 95).

For the full list of popular baby names in Scotland, you can read the full report here.