The seasons are changing, and as we head into summer, you might be doing some pre-planning for your next date night or a mini vacation to get away. For those just wanting to fantasize about elaborate cocktails or for folks putting together solid summer date plans, there’s a new list of the 50 best bars in the U.S. that might help narrow down where you want to visit — whether the bars are in your city or a summer travel destination.

“North America’s 50 Best Bars was launched in 2022 as a new annual list to celebrate the best of the region’s drinks industry and shine a much-deserved spotlight on North America as a first-class cocktail destination,” World’s 50 Best says. While the list includes bars from all of North America, the U.S. dominates the list, comprising nearly half of the best bars on the list.

The winners are voted on by a group of 260 “gender-balanced anonymous bar industry experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media, and well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs” from different parts of the continent.

“Each voter casts seven votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months,” the voting rules state. Voters can vote for a maximum of five bars in their state or country. They also have the option to vote for two bars outside their state or country.

World’s 50 Best says bars cannot apply to the list, and there are no nominations or external influences.

“There are no criteria that a bar has to meet,” according to the voting rules, and “that every bar in the region is eligible, unless it is closed at the time that the list is announced, or we receive notice that it will be closing in the near future.”

One of the interesting takeaways from the list of 50 best bars is if you’re looking to go to one of these chart-topping bars, you’ll basically have to travel to the biggest, most vacation-destination cities in America, from New York City to Mexico City, to New Orleans. Is Toronto your summer vacation destination? There’s a bar for that. Chicago, Miami, or San Juan? Keep reading. As for the rest of us, well, these “best bars” in America might require a plane ride.

Here are the 50 best bars in North America:

Double Chicken Please, New York City Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Katana Kitten, New York City Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Jewel of the South, New Orleans Dante, New York City Overstory, New York City Kumiko, Chicago Café La Trova, Miami Thunderbolt, Los Angeles Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen Civil Liberties, Toronto Attaboy, New York City Employees Only, New York City Bar Pompette, Toronto Baltra Bar, Mexico City Rayo, Mexico City Mace, New York City Botanist Bar, Vancouver Hanky Panky, Mexico City El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca Arca, Tulum La Factoría, San Juan Café de Nadie, Mexico City Kaito del Valle, Mexico City Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco Martiny’s, New York City Death & Co (Los Angeles), Los Angeles Selva, Oaxaca Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal Service Bar, Washington D.C. Sweet Liberty, Miami Cloakroom, Montreal Cure, New Orleans Mother, Toronto Milk Room, Chicago Maison Premiere, New York City Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu Yacht Club, Denver Bar Mordercai, Toronto The Dead Rabbit, New York City Allegory, Washington D.C. Clover Club, New York City Brujas, Mexico City Platform 18, Phoenix Youngblood, San Diego Milady’s, New York City

To see more and dig into the data from the ranking, visit World’s 50 Best.