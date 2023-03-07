The '100-Year' Baby Name Rule Could Predict The Vintage Baby Names About Go Viral
Vintage baby names are in right now. But which vintage baby names will be on top next?
If you’re in the market for a baby name, you know how overwhelming the search can be, and that inspiration can come from everywhere — including the past. Looking at baby names that are classic or vintage is a good place for parents to start their search because they’re tried and tested. But vintage names always seem to come back into popularity, and if you’re curious why that is — and why we’re going to see some different vintage names trend again soon, it can all be explained by the “100-Year” rule. Here’s what that means.
According to Nameberry, the names that were popular when our grandparents were born are about to be cool all over again. And there’s a reason why this is what’s predicted. “The prevailing theory surrounding vintage baby names is called the 100-Year Rule,” the site explains.
“Names cycle in and out of fashion, and on average, it takes a century for the cycle to complete,” Nameberry adds. “That means that 1920s baby names are in style but will be replaced by a new generation at the end of the decade.”
That means we’re about to see a popularity surge of names that were popular in the 1930s. The reason behind the 100-Year-Rule, according to Nameberry, is that while our parents’ names will sound old, those of our grandparents or great-grandparents will “sound fresh and intriguing.”
If you’re looking to get on trend — or be way ahead of it — here are the top 5 baby names in the 1930s, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. Will they begin to trend over the next few years? Who knows, but it’s fun to guess — and get baby name inspiration!
The top 5 baby girl names in 1930:
- Mary
- Betty
- Dorothy
- Helen
- Margaret
The Top 5 baby boy names in 1930:
- Robert
- James
- John
- William
- Charles
- Richard
For more on the 100-Year rule, check out Nameberry.