If you’re in the market for a baby name, you know how overwhelming the search can be, and that inspiration can come from everywhere — including the past. Looking at baby names that are classic or vintage is a good place for parents to start their search because they’re tried and tested. But vintage names always seem to come back into popularity, and if you’re curious why that is — and why we’re going to see some different vintage names trend again soon, it can all be explained by the “100-Year” rule. Here’s what that means.

According to Nameberry, the names that were popular when our grandparents were born are about to be cool all over again. And there’s a reason why this is what’s predicted. “The prevailing theory surrounding vintage baby names is called the 100-Year Rule,” the site explains.

“Names cycle in and out of fashion, and on average, it takes a century for the cycle to complete,” Nameberry adds. “That means that 1920s baby names are in style but will be replaced by a new generation at the end of the decade.”

That means we’re about to see a popularity surge of names that were popular in the 1930s. The reason behind the 100-Year-Rule, according to Nameberry, is that while our parents’ names will sound old, those of our grandparents or great-grandparents will “sound fresh and intriguing.”

If you’re looking to get on trend — or be way ahead of it — here are the top 5 baby names in the 1930s, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. Will they begin to trend over the next few years? Who knows, but it’s fun to guess — and get baby name inspiration!

The top 5 baby girl names in 1930:

Mary Betty Dorothy Helen Margaret

The Top 5 baby boy names in 1930:

Robert James John William Charles Richard

For more on the 100-Year rule, check out Nameberry.