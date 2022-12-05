Target has issued a recall ahead of the holidays for a plush toy set. In a voluntary recall, the company worked with the US Consumer and Product Safety Commission (CPSC) following several reports of a piece of a plush toy truck set breaking off, posing a potential choking hazard for kids.

The Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy sets are being pulled from Target shelves, the company notes in a release, and parents are being asked to check their kids’ toy bins to ensure kids can no longer access them. Here’s what parents need to know.

Why were the plush toys recalled?

The voluntary recall comes after several reports of the small plush tires on the toy detaching from the Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush toy vehicles. While no injuries have been reported as of publishing time, the incidents point to an issue.

The recall notice states because the tires can become detached from the toy, it poses a danger of choking for infants and toddlers.

Which plush toys are included in the recall?

According to the CPSC release, the Cloud Island 4-Piece, Plush Toy is described as a “soft, knitted construction and includes a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck with a rattle inside.”

The item recalled includes a printed number on the tag which reads: 030-02-1042, and the online number is 82779888.

The toy set, which includes four vehicles, sold nationwide at Targets and online between March 2022 and August 2022. There were roughly 23,400 units sold, going for approximately $20 each.

What should parents do if they have any of the recalled products?

According to the CPSC, parents should remove the recalled products from their kids’ play areas and no longer allow them to play with the toys. Consumers are then asked to return the item to any Target store in exchange for a full refund.

For further concerns, parents can reach out to Target at 800-440-0680 or visit the website.