36 Years Later, Your Favorite Disneyland Star Wars Ride Is Getting Rebooted

Huge news for fans of Disney and Star Wars! At the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, it was announced that new destinations for Star Tours rides will be added to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris. Yes, this is the classic Star Tours, which has been getting various updates over the years. But now, Star Tours is going to get its biggest update yet. Here’s what families need to know.

What is Disney’s Star Tours?

In 1987, Disneyland debuted Star Tours, the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney Park that allowed guests to immerse themselves into the world of Star Wars. The attraction has guests seated in a row in a Starspeeder 3000 simulator. In front of them is a large projector that takes up your whole field of vision, making it seem like you’re in the world of Endor on an excursion.

As the ride continues, guests feel like they’re on the Starspeeder as they twist and turn when caught in a classic Star Wars battle. As the Starspeeder twists and turns and gets hit, the seats the guests are on mimic the moves and jerks and pops, making it feel like they’re on the ship and caught in the battle.

In the late summer of 2010, Walt Disney World and Disneyland shut down their versions of Star Tours, likely due to the outdated technology which didn’t allow it to change the theme without a full overhaul, which is what Disney did.

In 2011, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which was a similar ride, yet very different at the same time. Since then, there have been a few updated themes added to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue following each of the trilogy sequels released between 2015 and 2019.

But now, Star Tours is adding new destinations!

At the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, announced Star Tours is getting new destinations added to update the attraction.

“Since it debuted at Disneyland in 1987 as the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney park, Star Tours has traveled to new places as this galaxy of stories expanded,” he shared. “We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition next year with all new adventures.”

What new destinations will be added to Star Tours in 2024?

For now, it doesn’t sound like Disney is ready to share too many details on what the new destinations will be next year.

“I can’t reveal just where we’re going yet – or those we may meet along the way,” Trowbridge shared. “Because, well, surprises are best experienced as part of the upcoming Star Wars content also announced this weekend. Here’s hoping C-3PO’s piloting skills have improved!”

To be clear, Star Tours is still very separate from Galaxy’s Edge, and this new reboot of Star Tours may prove it to be the best option for families looking for their Star Wars fix at a Disney park because maybe, it will have shorter lines.