A baby product company has voluntarily recalled over 10,000 of its popular sippy cups and stainless-steel bottles for kids. The recall comes after several reports that the base of the cups can break off, exposing a lead-containing solder dot, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). Here’s what you need to know.

Green Sprouts, a North Carolina-based company, has issued a voluntary recall in coordination with the CPSC after receiving seven reports of incidences where the bottles have broken, exposing the solder dot. The notice states that no injuries have been reported in conjunction with this recall.

Green Sprouts said via a statement posted to its website that was only recently been made aware its products were “manufactured with a solder dot containing lead that creates a vacuum seal between the internal and external steel layers,” explaining the CPSC-approved third-party lab didn’t test the solder dot since it was “inaccessible under normal use.”

The statement continued, “Had we been aware that a component containing lead in these products could become accessible, we wouldn’t have put them on the market; now that we know, we are voluntarily recalling these products.”

Which sippy cups and bottles out are included in the recall?

The CPSC outlines the products affected by the voluntary recall, which includes both 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles. The double-walled stainless-steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, navy, and green. The recall also includes the following closure options:

a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle

a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle

a silicone straw with a plastic screw-on flip cap

Parents can also check the bottom of the base of the cups and bottles for the tracking numbers. The numbers included in the recall include:

29218V06985

35719V06985

33020V06985

The sippy cups and bottles were sold at buybuy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond, according to the notice.

What should parents know about potential lead poisoning?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is “no safe blood lead level in children,” warning that even “low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.”

The CDC says, “most children have no obvious immediate symptoms” if they’re exposed to lead and suggests parents who are concerned should speak with their child’s healthcare provider.

What should parents do if they have any of the recalled products?

According to the CPSC’s recall notice, parents who have any recalled products at home are being asked to “immediately take the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups.”

Parents can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund which you can take as a store credit or money back. “We are undertaking the costs and challenges of this recall voluntarily because our customers’ health and safety must come first,” Green Sprouts notes.

Green Sprouts at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com or online at https://greensproutsbaby.com/pages/swssbrecall.