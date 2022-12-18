Everywhere we go, the songs of Christmas are playing through every speaker. The music is so good at putting us in the holiday spirit even when we’re stressed from a to-do list that seems miles too long and running around like our heads are cut off. However, not all Christmas songs are music to our ears — and a new map that shows the most popular Christmas song in every state reveals what states love what Christmas songs the most.

FinanceBuzz wanted to find out which Christmas song was the most popular in each state, and some interesting ones made the list. To find out which songs reigned supreme, they used Google Trends to find the most popular song plus analyzed the results of a survey they sent to more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

Overall, one most popular songs, landing as the most popular song in eight states, goes to “Santa Baby,” sung by Eartha Kitt. A classic! A few states that listed this as its favorite include Alabama, Georgia, and Idaho.

The songs that took the top in at least five states include “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Feliz Navidad.” The states listed as its favorites include Nevada, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

FinanceBuzz also noticed something interesting in the data. “While every song mentioned so far is at least 50 years old, there is one song released in the last decade that stood out in the results: Kelly Clarkson’s 2013 song ‘Underneath the Tree,’ they wrote.

“This song is on its way to becoming a modern classic, as it was the most popular Christmas song in four different states.”

There was also one song that was named the most annoying Christmas song, according to FinanceBuzz’s survey, and it’s a surprising one. Surprising only because it’s probably one of the biggest modern holiday songs, and it’s reached first on Billboard Hot 100 several times. That honor goes to “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

FinanceBuzz

To check out the full list, including the favorite and least favorite songs in your state, check out FinanceBuzz’s report.