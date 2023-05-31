Disney Just Announced A Pixar-Themed Hotel With A 'Finding Nemo' Water Park

There’s no time to be upset over the canceled Star Wars hotel. That’s because a new Pixar-themed hotel is in the works, and we have the first look.

Disney announced a big change is coming to its 15-story high-rise, the Paradise Pier Hotel. The hotel overlooks Disney California Adventure Park and is getting a complete makeover. The new changes will happen in stages, and when it’s complete later this year, guests will enter a world inspired by Pixar’s best characters and movies.

“New adventures lie ahead as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is set to be reimagined and transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort!” the company announced in a blog post. “When complete, Pixar Place Hotel will be the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States!”

Disney/Pixar

The hotel will remain open while the transition takes place, and the outside has already seen some colorful changes. The lobby will “evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel’s contemporary setting.”

It doesn’t sound like it will be as immersive as the now-failed Star Wars hotel, but the theme and vibe will be on the Pixar trend. “As guests enter the hotel lobby, they will be greeted by the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing atop its ball!” Disney says.

Disney Pixar

As the makeover transition happens, guests will still be able to book a stay at the Paradise Pier Hotel and participate in some of the new amenities coming. According to Disney, later this summer, the all-new water play area will be ready for action. Inspired by Finding Nemo, the water park will include a 1,860-foot-long waterslide inspired by Crush the sea turtle.

Later this year, the hotel will also install a family play court and interactive games inspired by Pixar short films, new food and drink options, and a new night pool that will include character-inspired firepits and Disneyland Park fireworks.

“This fall, the hotel will unveil a new restaurant at the resort, Great Maple,” Disney shares in their post. “This Southern California-based modern American eatery specializes in playful takes on upscale comfort food. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, the ground-floor restaurant will be easily accessible to hotel guests, local diners, and theme park goers!”

Disney Pixar

The price points for a stay at the new Pixar hotel aren’t included in the announcement, but currently, a visit runs anywhere from $210–$350 a night, and can go up depending on the date of stay and if you upgrade to one of the rooms that view the park, according to TouringPlans. Parking currently costs an extra $40 per day. So, although we don’t know how much the stay will cost at the end of the renovation, the hotel is currently a far cry from the now-canceled, $5,000-a-night Star Wars hotel. For the Pixar fans in your life, it may just be a must-visit.

Disney says more details of the Pixar-themed hotel will be released as the makeover continues. At this time, there isn’t an exact date for when the transition will be complete.