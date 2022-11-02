For Real Life! Giant Bluey Balloon Will Invade 2022 Macy's Day Parade

The holiday season has officially started, and now that Halloween is behind us and we’re looking ahead at our plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have a date you’ll want to mark down. The Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Macy’s, is coming up real soon, and this year, it’s featuring one of our kids’ favorite characters — Bluey! Here’s everything you need to know.

According to ABC7 News, this year marks the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring 28 floats, 12 marching bands, 800 clowns, ten performance groups, 16 giant character balloons, and 40 heritage and novelty inflatables. Plus, of course, Santa Claus — and Bluey.

“As one of the most popular characters in children’s entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy’s Parade line-up,” Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade said.

“Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day.”

Bluey will be one of the 16 featured giant character balloons at 51 feet long, 37 feet wide, and 52 feet tall. The balloon is hand-painted to look exactly like Bluey, using 50 gallons of bluey-shaded blue paint.

“Being part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a true highlight for Bluey,” Rebecca Glashow, Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution, BBC Studios, said.

“This iconic event has long been an important part of the holiday season for kids and families across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited that Bluey will be there to join this year’s celebration in New York City.”

Other giant balloons making an appearance at this year’s parade along with Bluey include Stuart the Minion, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, DINO, Grogu, Chase from PAW Patrol, Red Titan from Ryan’s World, Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf, Pikachu, SpongeBob, and, of course, the iconic Snoopy.

Where to stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will take place on Thursday, November 2022, and can be watched nationwide on NBC and Peacock, the NBC streaming platform, from 9 a.m. to noon, in all time zones.

For more details on this year’s parade feature, check out Macy’s full list.