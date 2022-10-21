Online Tool Shows What Dazzling Photos Hubble Telescope Took On Your Birthday

There’s a lot to celebrate at NASA! The Hubble Telescope is celebrating its 30th birthday, but instead of us giving the telescope a gift, NASA chose to give one to the public instead. The agency launched a new online tool allowing you to see the photo the telescope took on your birthday, and it’s super fun.

The agency launched “What Did Hubble See on Your Birthday,” where users can add in the day and month they were born (it doesn’t consider the year, which is fair enough considering many of us are over 30). From there, the new tool finds a picture taken on that day during the telescope’s 30 years up in outer space.

“Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” NASA explains. “That means it has observed some fascinating cosmic wonder every day of the year, including on your birthday.”

The tool is really fun to explore, and you can spend a lot of time looking up the birthdates of your family and friends, not just your own. Wondering what the stars were up to when you graduated high school? Fell in love? When your baby was born? You can look all those up, and since Hubble’s been around for so long, something cool will show up in the results, like the Galaxies Arp 148 — a photo of the aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies — on October 10th, or the GOOD South Field for October 11th, that shows “12 billion years of cosmic history.”

It’s a really fun tool for anyone who loves random space trivia, including kids. The page encourages users to share the photo the tool brought up for their birthday using the hashtag #Hubble30 to join in on the celebrations.

Want to give it a try? You can find the tool on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope website.