10 out-of-this-world images released in 2022 — and how we got them.
You don't need to be a space fanatic to appreciate the incredible pics taken from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) earlier this month. But the JWST isn’t the only game in town. From Hubble to the Curiosity rover on Mars, the Juno spacecraft to the 25 other space telescopes in orbit, we’re living in a golden age of space photos.
This enhanced image of a moon shadow on Jupiter was created by an amateur using raw data taken from the Juno spacecraft which was 44,000 miles away.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage processing by Thomas Thomopoulos