Do you have a New Year’s resolution this year? Do you want to drink more water, start sleeping better, watch less TV? Pick up that woodworking hobby you’ve always talked about? Or are you still trying to figure out how you would like to change your life in 2023? Creating a New Year’s resolution can be tricky — going too big on your goals is never the move — but it’s also interesting to see what others might try to accomplish in 2023. A new small survey from Statista of the top New Year’s resolutions for 2023 shows that reaching health goals is top of mind for this year for most.

Statista recently shared data from its Statista Global Consumer Survey, which asked people to share their New Year’s resolutions. Although the survey sample was small, it offers insight into what people are prioritizing this year.

For the survey, 413 adults in the United States between 18 and 89 years old shared which New Year's resolutions they're focusing on for 2023. Statista then compiled the data, categorized the results, and created a chart showing the top eight most popular resolutions. And the results show that 2023 will be the year for health — not just physical health, either.

“The plan to live a healthier life is once again top of mind for Americans making resolutions for 2023,” Statista writes. “Vowing to exercise more, eat healthier, and to lose weight were the top 3 New Year's resolutions in the U.S. this year, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey.”

These are the top 8 New Year’s resolutions, according to the survey:

Exercise more (52% of respondents) Eat healthier (50%) Lose weight (40%) Save more money (39%) Spend more time with family and friends (37%) Spend less time on social media (20%) Reduce stress on the job (19%) Reduce spending on living expenses (19%)

“Less popular resolutions had to do with reducing use of alcohol and cigarettes as well as doing more for the environment, for example by becoming a vegetarian or vegan,” Statista continues.

While setting a goal for the year is certainly the first step to making a lifestyle change, we’ve learned that upwards of 80% of New Year’s resolutions are abandoned before the end of February. But that doesn’t mean your goals are doomed; it means you need to be strategic.

According to experts, starting small and taking things slow is the best way to go if you’re looking to change your habits long-term.

“The habit is always tiny. You keep it at a level where you can always succeed,” Dr. BJ Fogg, a social science research associate at Stanford, previously told Fatherly. “And when you do more, and you will do more, naturally, you think of that as extra credit. You’re the kind of person who goes above and beyond. That has really good effects on you.”

So, what does that look like? If you’re looking to exercise more, a smaller goal would be to commit to walking for 10 minutes or parking your car at the very back of the parking lot at work. To eat healthier, instead of cutting out all carbs, eat an extra vegetable serving at dinner.