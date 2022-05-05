Get Ready! Full “Flower” Supermoon Plus A Total Lunar Eclipse Are Just Days Away

There are so many things to love about spring. Watching the green grass come back, watching the sun set later and later, and witnessing the trees and flowers bloom (even if it makes you sneeze, like a lot) just makes everything better. And the Full Moon in May celebrates this with the name Flower Moon. If you and the kids love to watch the sky shows, here’s what you need to know about the Full Flower Supermoon Lunar Eclipse happening this weekend.

What is the Full Flower Moon?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac May’s Flower Moon got the name from exactly what it sounds like — spring flowers. It’s named after the abundance of flowers that pop out during the month and it comes after April’s Pink Moon and the Strawberry Moon in June.

The Full Flower Moon is also known by other names, including the Corn Planting Moon and the Hare Moon.

Another bonus fun note about the Flower Moon this weekend is it’s going to be a Super Moon as well. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a Super Moon happens when the Moon is at least at 90 percent of perigee – which is “the point in the Moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth.”

When and how can I watch the Full Flower Moon?

The Full Flower Moon will reach its best peak illumination at 12:15 A.M. EST on Monday, May 16. For anyone who lives in west coast time zones, the moon will hit peak illumination this weekend on Sunday, May 15.

The best view to take a good look at the moon would be in an area where there’s nothing obstructing the views. A clear sky without a lot of city lights would likely offer the best view. You can also check out The Farmer’s Almanac’s Moonrise and Moonset Calculator to find the best time for viewing based on where you live.

So this month we see a Full Flower Supermoon Lunar Eclipse?!

As if we weren’t already blessed with a Super Moon and a Full Flower Moon this month, we will also be able to catch the Total Lunar Eclipse this month, too. This month, the lunar eclipse will hit one-and-a-half days before the moon reaches the perigee, which means we’re having a Full Flower Supermoon Lunar Eclipse.

The Total Lunar Eclipse this weekend will reach totality at 11:29 p.m. EST on Sunday (May 15) and it will stay in this phase for full viewing for just under an hour-and-a-half, ending at 12:53 a.m. EST. You should be able to view it anywhere that’s dark during these times. Lunar eclipses are safe to look at with the unaided eye and you probably won’t need telescopes or binoculars to get a good look.

The next Full Moon – June’s Strawberry Moon – is up next.