Check Your Fridge! 50+ Milk Alternative Products, Prepackaged Coffees Recalled

A voluntary recall of milk alternatives, prepackaged coffee products, and protein and nutritional supplements has been announced. The voluntary recall impacts 53 products in total, spanning 12 popular brands. Lyons Magnus LLC, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), issued the recall after discovering potential bacterial contamination.

Here’s what you need to know now.

What is being recalled?

On July 28, Lyons Magnus LLC issued a voluntary recall in conjunction with the FDA due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall spans a wide variety of milk alternatives, prepackaged coffee products, and nutritional supplements, affecting 53 products total.

"Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus said in a statement about the recall.

The recall notice does state that the “list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one).”

The brands listed in the recall include Oatly, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Stumptown, and Premier Protein, among others. The products, which are offered in various formats, were distributed nationally both online and in stores, including at places such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Walgreens, and more.

The FDA website has the complete list of recalled products, along with the lot codes and expiration dates, which range from Nov. 1, 2022 through Sept. 9, 2023.

At the time of publishing, there haven’t been any adverse reactions reported to the FDA in relation to the recalled Lyons Magnus LLC products.

What is Cronobacter sakazakii?

Cronobacter sakazakii infection has been in the news recently, as it was the same bacteria detected in some recalled infant formula, leading to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, which contributed to the months-long protracted infant formula shortage crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter infections are not common. However, they can be deadly to infants. Infection can also lead to serious illness or death among those with weakened immune systems and people 65 years and older.

“Cronobacter can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but infection can be very serious in infants,” the CDC explains. The first symptoms of potential infection from the bacteria are often fever and low energy.

“In adults, the symptoms of a cronobacter infection can vary from person to person,” WebMD reports. “But it generally causes diarrhea (loose poop) and urinary tract infections (UTIs). It can also cause problems in places where you might have scraped your skin, have cuts, or in places where you’ve had surgery.”

What to do if you have any of the recalled products?

The FDA is advising that anyone who has one of the recalled products at home immediately dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

More details, including a full list of all 53 recalled products with lot numbers, can be viewed on the FDA’s recall notice or the Lyons Magnus website.