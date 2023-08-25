Kevin Hart's Warning About The Realities Of Being Over 40 Shouldn't Be Ignored

Kevin Hart had a painful realization that he’s not a young guy anymore. The actor has found himself in a wheelchair after a friendly foot race ended in spectacularly painful fashion, and he blames it on being in his 40s.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML," Hart shared in the caption of a video he posted explaining why he’s temporarily using a wheelchair and unable to walk.

Hart is blaming the whole thing on being old and doing something a 40-year-old has no business doing. The way he tells the story is hilarious, but it’s also a reminder and warning for those of us in our 40s.

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff," Hart said. He tried to hold his own in a fitness competition against Stevan Ridley, a former NFL player 10 years younger than him, and it went as poorly as expected.

In the friendly competition, Hart challenged Ridley to a 40-yard dash. "This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know I'm pretty fast," Hart said. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

In trying to keep up with a man a decade younger than him, Hart, instead of beating Ridley in the run, blew “all my sh—” and the injuries resulted in him sharing that he “can’t walk.”

In his hilarious video, Hart blamed his age for his injuries that left him temporarily unable to walk.

"To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age," Hart said. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it... This is just a public service announcement.”

His injuries are more than just sore legs, too. Hart really hurt himself, tearing his lower abdomen muscles and hip abductors — obviously, majorly important muscle groups that help you stand upright and walk.

"What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--- ever, now I can't walk."

Hart joking about his injuries resulting from his age sounds funny, but he is right about fitness in your 40s — and why you should be more careful as you age with the young man’s fitness competitions.

Obviously, you become less fit as you age, and more injury-prone. But so long as you stay moving, and take care of yourself — i.e., by warming up, focusing on form, and cooling down and stretching after every workout — you can maintain your health as you age and injury-proof yourself a bit more, even if your goals and ability change over time, as Hart so painfully learned.

Hopefully, Hart recovers quickly and he’s able to get back on his feet. And for all you mid-40’s athletes out there, remember to warm up, cool down, and focus on form.