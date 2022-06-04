The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.

What is the June Strawberry Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Strawberry Moon got its name from exactly what it sounds like – the strawberry season. “This sweet, tangy and nutritious wild food staple was only available for a short time each year,” the site explains.

“So, June’s Full Moon naturally came to be known as the Strawberry Moon, a name that was universal to every [Algonquin] tribe.”

It’s also a nod to the flowers that pop up in summer, too. The rose bushes go into full colorful bloom, and most gardens reach their peak beauty, “offering respite from the gray days of winter,” the Almanac adds. Oh, and it’s going to be a Supermoon, too!

Other names for the Full Moon this month include the Honey Moon and Mead Moon.

When and how can I watch the Full Strawberry Moon?

This month, the Strawberry Moon will be visible on Tuesday, June 14 at 7:52 in the morning, Eastern time. The Full Moon is also called a Supermoon which a Moon is named when it is close to the Earth and can be fully seen.

But this isn’t just a regular Supermoon, it’s said to be the closest point to Earth. “At its closest point, it is 226,000 miles from Earth, and the [Super] Moon appears about 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year,” NASA explains on its website.

The Moon will hit its closest point to Earth all year on June 14 at 7:21 p.m. Eastern time.

Also coming this month is the Summer Solstice, the official start of summer, which happens on June 21.

The next Full Moon – July’s Buck Moon, which is apparently also a super moon – is up next.