John Stamos' Kid Just Gave Him The Funniest Nickname

John Stamos is known for a lot of things. He’s known for being, of course, Uncle Jesse, and we’d be remiss not to mention that he’s regulalry been called one of the “Sexiest Man Alive.” He’s also a husband, a friend, and a dad to a 4-year-old boy who has decided to give his dad a new nickname. And it’s John’s funniest nickname yet.

John recently visited Live! With Kelly and Ryan (Ryan was out, so Mark Consuelos, Ripa’s husband, was guest hosting), the conversation turned to fatherhood.

"I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," Kelly said to John, per People.

Through a laugh, John admitted that he “cries a lot,” but his 4-year-old son, Billy, who he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, is the “light of our life.”

And in true preschooler fashion, his son is in that funny phase where potty humor is the world’s funniest thing ever to him. John said that Billy’s “new thing” is that he “likes to say ‘poop’ all the time,” and then went into storytime.

John shared that Billy likes to say, “Hi, poop,” and recalled a time when he was “trying to teach him a knock-knock joke” and Billy went rogue.

"[He goes,] 'knock, knock?' 'Who's there?' 'Poop.'"

In another instance, John had a FaceTime call with his son while he was away to say goodnight before bed. John told Billy to look at the moon, and said that he would also so they could connect while apart.

"And then he said, 'Daddy, I can see your eyes in the moon,' and I said, 'Son, I can see your eyes too.' It was that beautiful moment, and I said, 'I love you, Billy.'"

Billy then gave John the best nickname saying, "I love you, poopy." So, John Stamos is now an actor who is also occasionally known as Poopy. Hard to imagine, but fatherhood changes everything. Maybe he should check out our extra-long list of poop jokes to really thrill Billy.

Last month, John talked about his time at Full House and shared that Billy has started to watch the show himself.

"Today, my son is home all day and he's watched it," he shared. He joked, "sometimes I come home and the nanny is showing it to him and I'll fire her and I'll put him on time out."

John also said that now that his son has watched Full House, he’s also taken to saying catchphrases. He'll sarcastically give me catchphrases like 'You've got it dude.'"