John Cena Just Broke The Best Guinness World Record Ever

John Cena is known for many things: He’s a wrestler for the WWE, an actor with somewhat brilliant comedic timing (Blockers, anyone?) and certified blockbuster chops, and he’s a children’s book author. Now he’s a Guinness World Record holder too.

However, his newly minted record isn’t for his acting or his role in wrestling or most comically huge muscles — it’s for a completely other reason, and it adds to the long list of why people really love Cena..

According to CNN, Cena has broken a world record for his charitable work through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He now holds an official Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A news release from Guinness World Records says Cena has fulfilled 650 wishes through the foundation, setting a new record. The athlete/actor began his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2002, a non-profit that “helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.”

The 42-year-old foundation is typically used by kids between the ages of 2 and 18, and the requests vary from going to a specific event, giving a gift to someone else, going on a trip, or meeting a celebrity. In 2012, as the foundation’s most requested celebrity, Cena granted the foundation’s 1000th wish in its history.

“There is no more humbling experience than a child who could ask for anything in the world asking to meet me,” Cena previously said.

“I have faced some of the toughest superstars in WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] history, and I’ve never encountered more bravery or toughness than I see in each wish kid that I meet. It is inspiring to see the impact that granting wishes can have and I look forward to granting 500 more.”