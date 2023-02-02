Jason Kelce will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles while his wife, Kylie Kelce, cheers him on from the stands, but she’s not going without her own support person. Kylie will bring a special guest to the Super Bowl in case the game is an even bigger family affair than they intend.

Next week, Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, is gearing up to play in the Super Bowl. His wife, who is pregnant with their third child, will attend. But she’s also bringing her OBGYN in case she goes into labor while cheering on her husband.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason shared on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast that he hosts with his brother — who is also going to the Super Bowl — according to Today. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

The Super Bowl is already gearing up to be a Kelce family affair. Not only could his wife potentially welcome their latest baby in the stands, but his brother and mom will also be in attendance. Well, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, will also be on the field — playing against Jason as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their mom, Donna, will somehow have to cheer for both her sons. “Are Mom and Dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?” Jason asked Travis on the Feb. 1 episode of their podcast.

It seems like Donna will stay neutral and have fun watching both her kids do what they love.

“They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy,” Donna told Today, referencing that both Jason and Travis have already won a Super Bowl each. Some talent!

“We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken," she continued. "They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tune in to watch the Kelce family battle it out by turning on FOX or tuning into the FOX Sports App on Feb. 12, 2023. Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.