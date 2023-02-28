The electric vehicle market share has grown greatly over the past few years. However, despite the rise in the adoption of EVs nationwide, not all cities are built as well for EVs as they are for gas cars — in some places, public EV chargers can be far and few between, unlike gas stations that populate every corner. So, iSeeCars investigated which states are the most EV-friendly and which are best for people looking to make the change from a gas car to an EV.

To find this out, iSeeCars analyzed the current charging infrastructure for EVs to determine which cities and states are better suited to take on the market demand. iSeeCars looked at data for both Level 2 and Level 3 chargers — which require 240-volt and 480-volt electrical sources respectively, and evaluated the Tesla and non-Tesla networks separately. They compared these metrics to using these metrics to rank each state how many residents each EV charging station must potentially serve per state.

“Many drivers are on the verge of making their first EV purchase,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars. “Consumers looking to switch from gasoline to electric power should consider their local charging equipment options to understand how many potential electric vehicle owners they may be competing with, both today and in the near future.”

But which states will work best if you want to change to an electric vehicle? Here’s what iSeeCars found out:

States that are the most EV-friendly

Vermont California Massachusetts Colorado Rhode Island Maryland Hawaii Maine Oregon Washington

States that are the least EV-friendly

Mississippi Louisiana Kentucky Alaska Indiana Alabama Wisconsin Idaho Arkansas South Carolina

To look over the full report, check out iSeeCars.