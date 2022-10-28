There are a few really good things about Halloween, one of the spookiest holidays of the year. One of really good those things is the candy that fills homes — and pillowcases, if you know what’s up — after trick-or-treating. And with the holiday just around the corner, parents will soon enough find themselves sneaking treats out of their kids’ Halloween bags after they head to sleep. But as you consider what candy to leave out on your front porch on Monday, October 31st, and as you consider what might come home in your own kid’s candy bag, we have some answers. Because we now know every state’s top three favorite candies, thanks to a handy map. And we have some questions.

CandyStore.com knows a thing or two about candy, and they recently released a map highlighting which candy is the favorite in each state. They’ve been tallying data on candy for a long time.

“We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween,” CandyStore.com writes. “We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.”

After collecting all that data, they popped each state’s favorite candy into an easy-to-read map. The map doesn’t just show 1st place winners — none of which are too controversial, though a number of states really seem to love Hot Tamales — but also 2nd and 3rd place winners, too. And that’s where things get really weird.

California, Florida, and Kentucky are all aligned — the three states’ top favorite candy is Reese Peanut Butter Cups, a classic confection that needs no introduction. The peanut buttery, chocolatey goodness candy was also the top dog in North Carolina and Wyoming. It was the second choice in five other states, including Texas and Kansas.

Skittles took second, being the number one candy in Alabama and Oklahoma. It was the second most popular candy for Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, South Carolina, and Vermont.

Third place overall went to M&Ms, a top favorite in Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, DC.

But the most shocking part of all? A huge number of states, a whopping nine of them, listed Candy Corn as their third favorite candy, and two states listed Candy Corn as their 2nd favorite. What’s going on? Are you guys okay? That’s, uh, gross! And way too many. Candy corn is just not good and never will be. And the amount of states where it’s even featured as a popular candy is borderline disturbing!

To see the full list of candy favorites, check out CandyStore.com.