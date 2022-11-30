Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.

Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns State Park, which features a 260-million-year-old cave 175 miles beneath the earth, has transformed its unique landscape into a memory-making winter wonderland for the holiday season.

“Known as Wonderland Under Warrior, the park’s centerpiece cave system will feature festive light displays, decorations, and characters who are available for photos,” the website for the event reads. “It all accentuates the cave’s natural formations.”

The walk for the Under Warrior tour only goes approximately 1 mile into the cave, so it’s accessible for small children and guests with mobility issues.

“It’s clear Wonderland Under Warrior has become one of the top attractions at the park every year, and families seem to come back each holiday season to enjoy it,” said Chris Bentley, Rickwood Caverns State Park superintendent, according to Alabama State Parks.

Guests are encouraged to make a reservation, which can be done online. The tours began on Nov. 19 and will run through Jan. 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

If you and the family live too far away from the park and a visit in person isn’t possible, the images alone are really stunning and worth noting for perhaps a holiday excursion next year.

For more information, visit Wonderland Under Warrior.