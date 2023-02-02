How To Catch February's Full “Snow Moon” ASAP

Somehow, another month has passed — and we are already in the second month of 2023. The dawn of a new month doesn’t just mean that we get to go see Punxsutawney Phil. This month also means we’re getting another Full Moon, and February’s Snow Moon is coming to brighten our skies in just a few days.

If you and the kids love looking at the Full Moon each month, here’s what you need to know about February’s Snow Moon.

What is a Snow Moon?

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the name of this month’s Full Moon comes from a mix of sources, including European and Colonial American sources and Native American culture.

“Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not just to the full Moon itself,” the Almanac states. It’s probably pretty obvious how the Moon got its name, things month, inspired by the heavy snowfall during February.

Several names have been given to the Full Moon in February, including Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Black Bear Moon, Grounding Moon, and Goose Moon.

When and how can I watch the Snow Moon?

TimeAndDate says the Snow Moon will reach peak illumination on Feb 5, 2023, at 1:28 pm EST.

But, The Farmer’s Almanac suggests looking for the Moon will be best done by starting the night before or later on Sunday.

“It will drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight,” the site explains. If you’re going to watch with the kids, you’ll want to bundle up because it’s going to be cold, but nothing that a warm hot chocolate can’t fix.

Check out the Almanac’s Moonrise Calculator to find the best time to catch the moon in your area.

Next for the Full Moon is March’s Worm Moon. Icky!