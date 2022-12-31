A few things come to mind when thinking of Disney World — the two biggest probably being Mickey Mouse and Cinderella’s Castle. Given that, it’s not surprising that Disney World super-fans were seeing red when rumors that Cinderella Castle would be removed from Disney World spread like wildfire across the internet. But is that really happening? Could it be true?

Long story short, the answer is no. Earlier this year, a rumor spread quickly on social media that Disney World would tear down Cinderella Castle at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort. The rumor started on TikTok with a user sharing “breaking news” that sometime after the park’s 50th anniversary, the castle would be no more.

“Cinderella Castle will be removed after the 50th anniversary,” a video posted by TikTok user @mousetrapnews said, per reporting from Parents. “As you can see, the Magic Kingdom will look empty without the castle. This announcement came out of the blue and is devastating, and there are no mentions from Disney as to what might be replacing it.”

The comment section lit up with people clearly upset about the news. Cinderella Castle has been a part of the resort since 1971 and is synonymous with the park.

But the video, crucially, didn’t release any details on structural or safety issues with the castle. So why would Disney get rid of it? And why hadn’t they said anything?

Well, it’s because they’re not tearing down the castle. Thankfully, the rumor posted by @mousetrapnews isn’t real. Looking at the profile for the TikTok account, they make it pretty clear that their “news” is satire, and that’s their specialty, like the Onion but for people who love to visit the Star Wars hotel.

Still, the rumor spread fast and far — causing Snopes to set the record straight officially in August 2022.

“Disney World wasn't planning on demolishing or removing Cinderella Castle,” Snopes wrote after breaking down all the facts. “This was nothing more than satire published on a Disney blog.”

Rest easy, Disney fans!