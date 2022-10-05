Colin Jost’s Fears About His 13-Month-Old Are Weird, But Relatable

For most parents, the moment your kid comes into the world, the fear sets in. Babies are just so fragile and helpless — it seems that everything is out to get them. Colin Jost knows this all too well. He welcomed his first baby just over a year ago with his wife Scarlett Johansson, and he recently opened up about the seriously weird, but ultimately understandable fears he has as a dad.

Colin appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently, and the two dads’ conversation naturally turned to parenting. Seth Meyers asked Jost if he had any fears now that he’s a dad to his 13-month-old son, Cosmo, and Colin was very candid in his response.

"I think when you have a decent imagination, it's worse," Colin shared, according to People. "You don't have rational fears, you have creative fears."

Colin admitted that although he’s got “creative fears,” there’s been “no babyproofing” to help curb the “rational” fears he experiences.

"Every electrical outlet is wide open, and some of them are the old ones, where they have baby-finger-sized holes," he admitted. He also said that at his house, there are “glass objects” on every table and décor that looks like it’s designed “for baby choking," Colin joked.

"I honestly think when our baby goes and picks them up, it's almost like if you see someone dressed in a suit in a bad neighborhood," he added. "I think he looks at them and thinks, 'This is too obvious a choking hazard. I can't fall for this.'"

While these are perfectly rational fears (this is why there’s toddler proofing to outlets after all), Colin also admitted that his most “creative fear” is a little more out there.

“My number one fear for what could happen to him — eagles," Colin admitted, saying that he’s worried the bird may snatch his baby when he’s out for a walk.

"We go for walks, and I'm scanning the horizon. I'm on eagle watch," Colin shared. "And then we go for a walk, and she's got Cosmo in the stroller, and Scarlett puts a little hat on his head that has mouse ears on the hat."

"And I'm like, 'You're dressing our baby like food.'"

His fear of eagles may seem outlandish, or Colin is just being funny, but in parenting, we have to think about everything. We’re responsible for the safety of our little ones, and yes, sometimes that means a “creative fear” about birds.

The truth is, there are some real dangers that we need to be aware of when it comes to raising our kids. This includes complications during pregnancy, labor, birth defects, infectious disease, car crashses, SIDS — but not so much birds of prey. That one we can all rest easy about.