Sometimes it’s hard to conceptualize the fact that celebrity parents have to deal with the same stuff we do. Obviously, we know they’re real, but the idea of these famous people experiencing the same frustrating and unique parental situations (like parent-teacher conferences, picky kids, and trying to make parent-friends) gives a sense of comfort. That’s why we’re so invested in the story that involves schoolyard scrapping between Channing Tatum’s daughter and Sandra Bullock’s daughter.

Last year, while promoting The Lost City, the movie they were both starring in, Tatum and Bullock discussed the first time they met and the awkward second time.

The two stars’ daughters [Tatum's daughter, Everly, who is now 9, and Bullock's daughter, Laila, who is now 11] attended the same preschool class, and one day Tatum and Bullock were called into the principal’s office.

“We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused damage,” Sandra explained in a joint interview last year.

“I’ve blocked it all out,” Channing joked, with Sandra adding, “There’s some PTSD attached to it.”

Recently, Tatum shared an update on his daughter’s feud with Bullock’s daughter during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview segment. During the interview, Tatum was asked if it was true that he met his The Lost City co-star at the preschool principal’s office, and he shared some more details on their first meeting.

"We didn't meet there, but we definitely had probably one of our more connective conversations there," he said. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both, very, very strong-willed little girls and, yeah, it was fun. It was a very fun year that year."

But now, a few years later, and more time spent together while their parents were filming together last year, their beef seems to have subsided.

"They love each other now," Tatum gushed. "They can't get enough of each other. They just wanna hang out all the time."