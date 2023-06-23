7.5 Million 'Baby Shark' Bath Toys Recalled — What To Do

Zuru, the company that makes the beloved Baby Shark bath toys, has issued a recall of approximately 7.5 million of its bath toys. The recall was issued after the company received reports of 12 injuries involving the toys being fallen or stepped on, including nine reports that required medical attention, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Safety Commission.

“Zuru, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is voluntarily conducting a recall of Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins,” the brand’s official recall website reads.

Why are the 'Baby Shark' bath toys being recalled?

According to the CPSC recall notice, the Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled after the company received several reports of injury related to the use of the toys. The recall includes the full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark," the CPSC recall explains.

An FAQ sheet posted on Zuru's website related to the recall explains that "there have been 12 reports of children falling or sitting" on the bath toys "resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations, or puncture wounds." Of those, nine of the incidents "required stitches or medical attention."

The recalled toys were sold nationwide and online at several big stores, including Walmart, Walgreens, Family Dollar Services, CVS Pharmacy, Meijer, and Amazon.

"The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15," the recall notice explains. "The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20."

How to tell if the 'Baby Shark' toys you have at home are part of the recall.

The Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys, which were sold in blue, pink, and yellow colors either individually or in packs of three, "have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about 7-inches from the nose to tail," the notice explains.

On the bottom of the toy, there is a string of numbers and letters called its tracking label. The products impacted include model number "#25282" and a date code beginning with the letters "DG" followed by "YYYY/MM/DD" in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

The Mini Baby Shark bath toys included in the recall measure were sold in three colors: blue, pink, and yellow, either individually or in packs of two or three. These toys swim when placed in water but don't sing and have a stiff plastic fin.

The tracking label is on the bottom of this toy as well, and the toys containing model numbers "#7163," "#7175," "#7166," or "#25291" and a date code beginning with the letters "DG" followed by "YYYY/MM/DD" in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525 are included in the recall.

What to do if you have one or more of the recalled 'Baby Shark' toys?

According to the recall notice, people who have the recalled toys at home should "immediately stop using" them and contact the company for a full refund in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

To receive the refund, consumers are asked to take a few steps.

"Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy)," the notice explains. Consumers are also asked to "mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word 'recalled' and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it has been disabled and marked" to the company's recall notice website at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark.

For more information on the Baby Shark bath toy recall, visit the CPSC's information page here.