Kia Recalls 70,000 Cars Dating Back To 2016. Here's What To Know

Family-friendly vehicle maker, Kia, has issued a recall of several of its SUV models after discovering a faulty tow hitch that poses a fire risk. The recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and spans back to 2016 models. This recall is an expansion of a previous recall earlier this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are the Kia cars being recalled?

According to a release by the NHTSA, 70,000 additional Kia vehicles have been recalled, expanding on already known issues spanning back to February of this year. Like previous recalls, the latest are fire-related concerns as well, all linked to faulty circuit boards, the recall notes.

“A fire may occur in the area of the tow hitch harness module while driving or while the vehicle is parked with the ignition off,” the notice reads. “Foreign material and moisture contamination on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may result in an electrical short circuit, thereby increasing the risk of a tow hitch harness module fire.”

The NHTSA notes that there have been 30 confirmed: “localized melting incidents” related to the vehicles. However, no further injuries or issues were reported at the time of the recall.

Which models are included in the Kia recall?

2016-2022 Sorento manufactured between October 27, 2014, and September 12, 2022

2017-2022 Sportage manufactured between December 10, 2015, and December 07, 2021

2021-2023 Sorento HEV manufactured between September 2, 2020, and August 31, 2022

2022-2023 Sorento PHEV manufactured between June 29, 2021, and August 30, 2022

Note: As of this writing the popular family mid-sized Kia Soul, is not part of this recall.

What to do if you have a Kia included in the recall?

It’s recommended for anyone who has one of the Kia models included in the recall to make sure their car is always parked outside. This recommendation was given for the vehicle’s previous recalls related to circuit board fires.

The strong recommendation to park outside is because even if the vehicle is turned off, the circuit boards responsible for the fires are always live. A vehicle that sparks a fire while parked in a garage can lead to significant fires.

Kia said a fix has not yet been worked out for the circuit board. The company will notify owners who have registered their vehicles starting on November 14th about a fix for the circuit board. Any customers who have questions can reach out to Kia’s customer service, which is detailed on its website. You may also call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236.