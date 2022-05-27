Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of certain products manufactured by the Jif peanut butter brand after 14 people in 12 states became ill from salmonella poisoning which was linked back to the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jif peanut butter is manufactured.

Now as a result of that recall, other brands have issued their own recalls that now include products like chocolates, fruit cups, and fruit snack trays, and they are all related to the initial Jif recall. Here’s what you need to know.

What else has been recalled?

The FDA has announced seven additional brands have been recalled, that are all connected to the previous Jif peanut butter recall. These include fruit cups and snack trays from Country Fresh, and various Coblentz Chocolate, Cargill, and Wilbur Chocolate products with peanut butter in them. Also included in the recall are various peanut butter products sold by Albertsons, Garden Cut packaged apple slices with peanut butter, Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods cut celery, apple, and peanut butter products, and Taher Inc’s “Fresh Season Power Packs.”

The recalled chocolates from Cargill, Coblentz Chocolate, and Wilbur Chocolate all contain peanut butter, and the products impacted include spreads, chocolate cups, fudge, meltaways, pretzels, caramel corn, and assorted creams.

The fresh products recalled include mini-Jif peanut butter cups for dipping vegetables, and fruits, or come as part of a protein quick-grab pack.

Why are the other brands being recalled?

The additional brands now wrapped up in the Jif recall were done voluntarily and according to the FDA, there have been no additional illnesses related to these products. However, these products have been recalled because they contain the Jif brand peanut butter being recalled.

Since they contain Jif peanut butter, there is a risk that they have the potential for spreading a salmonella infection, according to the FDA release.

What should you do if you have any of the products?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone who has purchased any of the products included in the subsequent recalls ensuring they’re not eaten by discarding them or returning them to the store where they were purchased.

Full details on which products for each brand have been recalled are listed on the FDA notices linked above.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit Jif’s website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

The CDC reports that most people infected with salmonella begin to feel symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps which may last between four to seven days.

However, people with weakened immune systems, kids under five years old, or the elderly are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms related to a salmonella infection, which can be fatal.

The CDC urges anyone feeling symptoms to consult their healthcare provider.