The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for a popular pantry staple that can be found in the cupboards of millions of families. In conjunction with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), J.M. Smucker Company has issued a voluntary recall of its Jif brand peanut butter while an investigation into a salmonella outbreak continues. Here's what you need to know.

What is being recalled?

Several Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, have been recalled. Products included in the recall come in several sizes of its classic peanut butter, including 16 oz, 40 oz, 96 oz, and more. The recall also impacts several different varieties of peanut butter, including the brand's creamy, crunchy, natural, and to-go products.

Why is Jif peanut butter being recalled?

An investigation into the peanut butter was launched after 14 people in 12 states reported illnesses. These illnesses were linked back to an outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg at the Jif brand peanut butter Kentucky facility, the FDA said in an announcement.

The announcement continues, "CDC's review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill."

In response to the voluntary recall and the salmonella outbreak, Jif released a statement on Instagram. “Our top priority is ensuring our consumers understand the details of the recall and are supported... Our reputation [is] built on our fundamental commitment to high standards for ingredients and manufacturing. We take your concerns seriously and are committed to producing safe, high-quality peanut butter.”

How can you tell if the Jif you have at home is part of the recall?

To check if the Jif you have at home is part of the recall, you need to look at the lot code number, which can be found on the label near the “best before” date stamp. The agency says that the impacted products include lot codes 1274425 through 2140425.

It’s important to note that some Jif products were also recalled in Canada with the same lot code numbers.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella will have symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. However, symptoms can last between four to seven days, including abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Some develop more severe symptoms like headaches, high fever, aches, and rash, and in some cases, can be fatal.

Kids under five years old, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms related to salmonella.

"Due to the range in severity of illness, people should consult their healthcare provider if they suspect that they have developed symptoms that resemble a Salmonella infection," the CDC suggests.

What do you do if you have the recalled peanut butter?

For a complete list of the products that have been included in the recall, check out the FDA announcement. If you have one or more of the recalled products, the agencies urge people not to eat, serve, or sell recalled Jif peanut butter. In addition, the agency notes that these Jif products have a two-year shelf life, so all Jif products should be checked.

If you do have one of the products that have been recalled, the FDA recommends you "wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter." In addition, the agency also advises, "if you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider."

Consumers who have questions about the products should visit Jif.com or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 am - 5 pm ET.