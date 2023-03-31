Honda has issued a recall of more than 330,000 vehicles after discovering an issue that could lead to the mirror glass falling out of the side-view mirrors, increasing the risk of a crash.

In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda asks vehicle owners to read the safety recall details carefully.

Which Honda models are being recalled?

According to the recall notice, this Honda recall is exclusive to vehicles that have been marked as having this potential issue. This includes the 2020-2022 Odyssey, which was named one of the winners of Fatherly’s 2020 Family Car Awards as the “minivan of all minivans.”

Also included in the recall are the 2020-2022 Passport, the 2020-2021 Pilot, and the 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

Why are Hondas being recalled?

According to the recall notice, Hondas are being recalled because the heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly.

“Due to improper manufacturing, the heater pad/mirror glass may not adhere properly to the back plate of the door mirror assembly and detach,” a notice to manufacturers read. “A detached mirror may impair rearward visibility,” which may increase the risk of a crash.

Newer models don’t have this issue since the issue with the heating pads was fixed during manufacturing. “The adhesive tape and heater pad was changed for the mirror/back plate in July 2021 to address mirror vibration issues that had appeared in the market,” the recall notice explains, “subsequent market data indicates that the changes also addressed the risk of mirror detachment.”

What to do if your Honda is affected by the recall

If the Honda you’re driving is part of the batch that has been recalled, Honda is asking that you take your vehicle to an authorized dealership for a super simple fix.

“Dealers will replace both left and right side-view mirrors, free of charge,” the notice reads.

In addition, owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by Honda as well and should arrive on May 8, 2023.