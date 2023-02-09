If you’ve ever doubted our country’s infatuation with chicken wings, consider this: Americans consumed 1.4 billion of them during last year’s Super Bowl alone. Whether smoked or fried, dusted in spices or sauce-painted, platters of wings are guaranteed to make an appearance at pretty much every party this year.

Tom Colicchio, counts himself among the legions of wing lovers. The chef, restaurateur, author, and Top Chef judge is also a sustainable food advocate and is passionate about educating consumers about food waste. He makes it a point to share videos of his family composting and to highlight the importance of shopping more mindfully, repurposing leftovers, and teaching his children about using food scraps.

“We’ve come of age in an era of low-cost fast food and convenience meals, with many layers of processing and packaging between us and the human beings that cultivated the ingredients in them,” he writes in the forward to the James Beard Foundation’s Waste Not, a cookbook centered on techniques and recipes for reducing food waste. “It’s that distance, real and metaphorical, that makes waste possible: throwing away half of a dollar meal is easier than tossing half the ragu your grandmother made from scratch, or half of a crop your family labored to grow.”

Colicchio teamed up with Do Good Chicken to share his go-to wing recipe and draw attention to a brand that’s helping do their part to reduce food waste. The company works with grocery stores and food banks to turn food waste into chicken feed that its cage-free birds then consume.

Chances are, you have a preferred chicken wing treatment. But Colicchio’s recipe is well worth adding to the rotation. It features a sour cherry barbecue sauce, some heat courtesy of serrano peppers, and a pop of citrus from lime. The oven-baked wings are tangy, spicy, and crispy with the right level of sauciness. You can prep the sauce up to three days in advance if you’d like — and Colicchio recommends mixing some of the remaining sauce with sour cream or mayo and using it for dipping.

When it comes to nailing your chicken wings, Colicchio has a few pieces of advice. One, dry your wings on paper towels and leave them uncovered in the fridge for up to two hours to fully dry out. This helps create that ideal crispiness. If you don’t have time to dry out your wings, Colicchio says to dry them with paper towels, and add ¼ tablespoon of baking powder per pound of wings along with the oil, salt, and pepper before sending them into the oven. The baking powder helps break down the meat and helps produce a crunchy texture.

Whether you prepare them for Superbowl Sunday or some other time, these wings make a nice addition to the regular rotation. And, when you eat the leftovers (if you have any) Colicchio recommends baking them at 450 to reheat them through and maintain that crispy texture.

Tom Colicchio’s Sour Cherry BBQ Wings

Courtesy of Do Good Foods/Tom Colicchio

Ingredients

4 lbs Do Good Chicken™ Wingettes and Drumettes

2 tablespoons salted butter

1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 serrano chili, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 cup dried sour cherries

1/2 cup white vinegar, add water as needed

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup lime juice, about 2 limes

1 lime, zested

1 tablespoon ketchup

Salt and Pepper

Flavorless oil, such as avocado or vegetable

Directions