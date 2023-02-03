Kevin Costner Is Letting You Rent His Ranch — But Yellowstone Fans Might Be Disappointed

If you’ve been binging through Yellowstone and are daydreaming about whether you could hold your own with John Dutton, it’s time to saddle up. The real-life Dutton, Kevin Costner, has listed his personal Aspen, Colorado, ranch for rent, inspired by two of his greatest movie hits, so you can live out your dreams.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Costner has listed his ranch for rent, but it’s not just any ol’ ranch. The property is named after Costner’s 1990 movie, Dances With the Wolves, called Dunbar Ranch, and it’s massive. His impressive home sits on 160 acres, including three separate homes, 12 bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, and can sleep up to 34 people.

The home also has a baseball field (of course, inspired by Field of Dreams), a sledding hill, two lakes, a jacuzzi, a waterfall, and three hot tubs, and on-site caretakers will be available around the clock. That’s all on top of the wild mountain views that help you feel like there are no stresses in your world.

The home is available to rent, but given how supersized and amazing it sounds, it will not be cheap. Unfortunately, the rental doesn’t work like an Airbnb, where you can rent it for one night or a weekend. Instead, it’s being offered for more of a long-term getaway for the winter kind of rental, and it will run you $36,000 per month, according to its listing.

If you're unable to rent out the ranch, you can live vicariously by watching Yellowstone, which is set on a ranch similar to Costner's.

