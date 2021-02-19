Baby Names

48 Nature Names for Girls Inspired by the Great Outdoors

The natural world is always a great source of inspiration.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Cute identical twin babies sit on the blanket surrounded by yellow leaves
StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images

The natural world is full of beauty, which makes it a go-to source of inspiration for parents seeking baby names. When you’re in the great outdoors, you don’t have to look far to find an abundance of beautiful names for girls. Not surprisingly, there’s long, rich tradition of nature names for girls, and it’s one that parents are picking up again in 2021. Today’s parents are taking inspiration from flowers, trees, seasons, gemstones, and all kinds of natural phenomena. Even if you don’t ultimately settle on a nature name for your baby girl, it’s delightful to wander this collection of Cloves, Jades, and Soleils.

  1. Acacia
  2. Amber
  3. Amethyst
  4. Anise
  5. Aqua
  6. Autumn
  7. Bloom
  8. Blossom
  9. Ceres
  10. Clementine
  11. Clove
  12. Coral
  13. Cove
  14. Dawn
  15. Elara
  16. Equinox
  17. Fern
  18. Flora
  19. Gemma
  20. Ginger
  21. Hail
  22. Hazel
  23. Honey
  24. Isla
  25. Ivy
  26. Jade
  27. June
  28. Juniper
  29. Lake
  30. Luna
  31. May
  32. Meadow
  33. Misty
  34. Nova
  35. Olive
  36. Opal
  37. Pearl
  38. Robin
  39. Ruby
  40. Sage
  41. Sandy
  42. Savanna
  43. Sienna
  44. Sky
  45. Soleil
  46. Starling
  47. Summer
  48. Winter

This article was originally published on