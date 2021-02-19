Baby Names
48 Nature Names for Girls Inspired by the Great Outdoors
The natural world is always a great source of inspiration.
The natural world is full of beauty, which makes it a go-to source of inspiration for parents seeking baby names. When you’re in the great outdoors, you don’t have to look far to find an abundance of beautiful names for girls. Not surprisingly, there’s long, rich tradition of nature names for girls, and it’s one that parents are picking up again in 2021. Today’s parents are taking inspiration from flowers, trees, seasons, gemstones, and all kinds of natural phenomena. Even if you don’t ultimately settle on a nature name for your baby girl, it’s delightful to wander this collection of Cloves, Jades, and Soleils.
- Acacia
- Amber
- Amethyst
- Anise
- Aqua
- Autumn
- Bloom
- Blossom
- Ceres
- Clementine
- Clove
- Coral
- Cove
- Dawn
- Elara
- Equinox
- Fern
- Flora
- Gemma
- Ginger
- Hail
- Hazel
- Honey
- Isla
- Ivy
- Jade
- June
- Juniper
- Lake
- Luna
- May
- Meadow
- Misty
- Nova
- Olive
- Opal
- Pearl
- Robin
- Ruby
- Sage
- Sandy
- Savanna
- Sienna
- Sky
- Soleil
- Starling
- Summer
- Winter
