48 Nature Names for Girls Inspired by the Great Outdoors

The natural world is full of beauty, which makes it a go-to source of inspiration for parents seeking baby names. When you’re in the great outdoors, you don’t have to look far to find an abundance of beautiful names for girls. Not surprisingly, there’s long, rich tradition of nature names for girls, and it’s one that parents are picking up again in 2021. Today’s parents are taking inspiration from flowers, trees, seasons, gemstones, and all kinds of natural phenomena. Even if you don’t ultimately settle on a nature name for your baby girl, it’s delightful to wander this collection of Cloves, Jades, and Soleils.

Acacia Amber Amethyst Anise Aqua Autumn Bloom Blossom Ceres Clementine Clove Coral Cove Dawn Elara Equinox Fern Flora Gemma Ginger Hail Hazel Honey Isla Ivy Jade June Juniper Lake Luna May Meadow Misty Nova Olive Opal Pearl Robin Ruby Sage Sandy Savanna Sienna Sky Soleil Starling Summer Winter