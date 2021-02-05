There’s a long, rich tradition of naming baby girls after flowers, with hundreds of beautiful names that evoke everything from resilience and beauty to an emphasis on the unique and adventure-seeking. Classic names like Daisy and Rose have been popping up each spring for generations. But these sweet familiar names lie field upon field of uncommon flower names for girls that run the gamut from cute to sophisticated, that can evoke a bit of mystery or even the slightest edge. From Poppy to Jesmyn, Juniper to Rue, flower names invariably have a certain poetry to them and are infused with meaning. Naming your baby girl after one of nature’s most stunning feats evokes inner beauty, grace, strength, and even wonder.

Acacia Aloe Amaranth Amaryllis Azalea Begonia Brioni Calathia Calix Calla Camellia Canna Cassia Chenille Cherry Chrysanthemum Clover Dahlia Daisy Daffodil Daphne Erica Forsythia Freesia Glory Heather Heath Hibiscus Holly Hyacinth Ivy Iris Jasmine Jesmyn Juniper Lavender Leilani Lilac Lily Marigold Magnolia Myrtle Olive Oxalis Pansy Peony Petal Petunia Poppy Posy Primrose Rhododendron Rhodes Rose Rosemary Rue Susan Vera Violet Wisteria Willow Zinnia