62 Unique Flower Names for Girls, From Amaranth to Zinnia

There's a whole world of flower baby names to pick beyond Rose.

There’s a long, rich tradition of naming baby girls after flowers, with hundreds of beautiful names that evoke everything from resilience and beauty to an emphasis on the unique and adventure-seeking. Classic names like Daisy and Rose have been popping up each spring for generations. But these sweet familiar names lie field upon field of uncommon flower names for girls that run the gamut from cute to sophisticated, that can evoke a bit of mystery or even the slightest edge. From Poppy to Jesmyn, Juniper to Rue, flower names invariably have a certain poetry to them and are infused with meaning. Naming your baby girl after one of nature’s most stunning feats evokes inner beauty, grace, strength, and even wonder.

  1. Acacia
  2. Aloe
  3. Amaranth
  4. Amaryllis
  5. Azalea
  6. Begonia
  7. Brioni
  8. Calathia
  9. Calix
  10. Calla
  11. Camellia
  12. Canna
  13. Cassia
  14. Chenille
  15. Cherry
  16. Chrysanthemum
  17. Clover
  18. Dahlia
  19. Daisy
  20. Daffodil
  21. Daphne
  22. Erica
  23. Forsythia
  24. Freesia
  25. Glory
  26. Heather
  27. Heath
  28. Hibiscus
  29. Holly
  30. Hyacinth
  31. Ivy
  32. Iris
  33. Jasmine
  34. Jesmyn
  35. Juniper
  36. Lavender
  37. Leilani
  38. Lilac
  39. Lily
  40. Marigold
  41. Magnolia
  42. Myrtle
  43. Olive
  44. Oxalis
  45. Pansy
  46. Peony
  47. Petal
  48. Petunia
  49. Poppy
  50. Posy
  51. Primrose
  52. Rhododendron
  53. Rhodes
  54. Rose
  55. Rosemary
  56. Rue
  57. Susan
  58. Vera
  59. Violet
  60. Wisteria
  61. Willow
  62. Zinnia

