“Is my penis big enough?” It’s not an important question, but it is one that most men ask themselves at some point. Comparison, as has been said, is the thief of joy, so it’s better to not think about it. Still, many anxieties exist about penis size, what’s adequate, what’s not, and so on. In fact, such worries have become so common that psychologists have come up with a name for it: small penis syndrome.

So, if you occasionally worry that your dick isn’t up to snuff, you’re not alone: According to an online survey of 25,000 participants, almost half of all men wish their penises were larger. What most don’t realize, however, is that they fall well within the normal range. Hell, the average erection measures about five inches. That’s not even as long as a dollar bill. And, yeah, it gets the job done. But if you’re looking to improve your game, how can you have the best sex with a small penis? Well, the best sex positions for small penis are not complicated — they just require a few minor deviations along the way. Here’s what to know, along with some sex advice to make the experience a bit better for all involved. Just remember: It’s not the size of the rocket but how you pilot it.

1. Try Modified Missionary…

If your head is too small for your glasses, you can tighten the frame. The same logic can apply to sex positions for men with small penis. The “modified missionary” position refers to a specific style of (heterosexual) sex that can help those on the smaller side of the spectrum. It starts with normal missionary, with the man on top and in between the woman’s legs. After a few bumps and grinds, she should try lowering her legs down onto the bed. Then the man can position his knees on either side of her body.

“There are actually two advantages to this position,” says sex coach and author Charlie Glickman Glickman. “One is that it creates a tighter squeeze, which can be more pleasurable for both of them. But also, the shaft of his penis will be sliding up and down, with more pressure on her clitoris. That’s going to make sex feel better for her.”

2. … Or Modified Doggy Style

Doggy-style sex lends itself to some creative positioning, which is important when it comes down to practicing sex positions for men with small penis. To help, Glickman suggests having the receiver get down on their hands and knees with their legs spread wide. “Normally, I recommend this as a way of facilitating deeper penetration,” he says. “If you keep your knees together, then your butt checks are right there. That’s going to provide more padding, and that means you can’t get in as far.” By asking your partner to spread their knees out wide, you distribute the goods and provide them the luxury of not having to thrust quite so far.

3. Consider Other Options

If you’re really concerned that your penis is not big enough to satisfy your partner, then take it out of the equation for just a moment. You’re armed with other tools capable of doing a job well done. Just take a look at your hands. “It’s amazing how few people know how to use their hands for sex,” says Glickman. A recent study just confirmed that women are most likely to experience orgasm through a variety of sex acts other than intercourse. Genital touching just happens to be one of the more effective methods out there.

4. … Or Other Routes

Inserting large objects into small orifices can hurt. One of the advantages of having a small penis is that it can make certain kinds of penetration more pleasurable for those on the receiving end. “I talk to quite a few women who tell me that they really like receiving anal play — but not if their partner is too big,” says Glickman. That’s not to say every guy sporting a small package should start asking his partner about this route, of course. We’re simply saying that guys who are less endowed and into that sort of thing could probably fare well with folks who are already into it.

5. Go to the (Sex) Toy Chest

There is no shortage of snake oil salesmen lurking around the web, looking for men desperate to increase the size of their penis. Some will suggest you can stretch your way to a bigger size. Others say you should try weighing it down. There are even some who say you should inject it with filler. These options are ineffective, and they are dangerous. If you’re really itching to experience life with a bigger penis, why not try something simpler. Why not buy yourself a sex toy?

Today’s market is full of sleeves, extensions, and harnesses. And some guys will find the return on investment to be well worth the price. “There is something remarkably liberating about wearing a harness,” says Glickman. “When you are having intercourse with a penis, you’re always tracking yourself. You’re always concerned about staying aroused long enough to stay hard. You worry about orgasming too soon.” With an attachment, you don’t have to think about any of that.