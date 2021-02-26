When searching for the perfect baby name, many parents look to the future, trying to predict which name will stay unique next and which will still sound good when their baby is all grown up. It’s always worthwhile to look to the past when planning for the future. History can tell us a lot — including which names will sound good for years to come. And historic baby names aren’t just timeless — they’re rich with meaning.

The historic baby names on this list are all inspired by people who’ve lived extraordinary lives. They’ve dedicated themselves to advancing civil rights, made scientific breakthroughs that changed the course of history, and created art that’s touched people across centuries. These historic figures became famous for their kindness, showed courage during some of history’s darkest times, and broke barriers today’s children benefit from to this day. There’s no better way to infuse your kid’s name with meaning!

Historic Baby Names for Girls

Alexandria (AOC) Alice (Paul) Amelia (Earhart) Angela (Davis) Anne (Frank) (Captain) Anneliese (Satz) Aretha (Franklin) Audrey (Hepburn) (Jane) Austen Bessie (Smith) Betsy (R0ss) Betty (Friedan) Billie (Holiday) Carson (McCullers) Catherine (Middleton) Christa (McAuliffe) Coretta (Scott King) Diana (Princess of Wales) Diane (Arbus) Dorothea (Lange) Dorothy (Irene Height) Eleanor (Roosevelt) Emily (Dickinson) (Queen) Elizabeth Ella (Fitzgerald) Florence (Nightingale) Frida (Kahlo) Georgia (O’Keeffe) (Alex) Haley Harriet (Tubman) Helen (Keller) Ida (B. Wells) Jacqueline (Kennedy Onassis) Jane (Goodall) Joan (of Arc) (James) Joyce Junko (Tabei) (John F.) Kennedy Julia (Morgan) Kamala (Harris) Lashana (Lynch) Lola (Hendricks) Louise (Bourgeois) Lucretia (Mott) Madeleine (Albright) Malala (Yousafzai) Marie (Curie) Marsha (P. Johnson) Maya (Angelou) Michelle (Obama) Nellie (Bly) Nikola (Tesla) Rosa (Parks) Ruby (Bridges) Sandra (Day O’Connor) (Julia) Scarlett (Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus Hall) Serena (Williams) Simone (De Beauvoir) Sonia (Sotomayor) Sojourner (Truth) Susan (B. Anthony) Sylvia (Plath) (Mother) Teresa Virginia (Woolf) Venus (Williams) Vivian (Maier) Willa (Cather)

Historic Baby Names for Boys

Albert (Einstein) (Muhammad) Ali Ansel (Adams) Booker (T. Washington) Cesar (Chavez) Charles (Darwin) Claude (Monet) (Cassius) Clay (Daniel) Craig Cormac (McCarthy) (Miles) Davis Desmond (Tutu) Diego (Rivera) (Thomas) Edison Edgar (Allen Poe) Elie (Wiesel) Ernest (Hemingway) (F. Scott) Fitzgerald Francis (Bacon) Frederick (Douglass) Fyodor (Dostoevsky) George (Washington Carver) Geronimo Harry (Belafonte) Harvey (Milk) Henri (Matisse) Homer Isaac (Newton) Jacob (Lawrence) James (Joyce) J.D. (Salinger) Jesse (Jackson) Johann (Sebastian Bach) (John) Lewis Johnny (Cash) Langston (Hughes) (John) Lennon Leonardo (Da Vinci) Leo (Tolstoy) Louis (Armstrong) Malcolm (X) Mark (Twain) Marlon (Brando) (Thurgood) Marshall Martin Luther King Merle (Haggard) (Arthur) Miller Myles (Horton) Neil (Armstrong) Nelson (Mandela) (Nicolaus) Copernicus Oscar (Wilde) Pablo (Picasso) Paul (McCartney) Ralph (Waldo Emerson) Rafael (Nadal) Robert (Frost) Samuel (Beckett) Sean (Connery) Stephen (Hawking) (Henry David) Thoreau Theodore (Roosevelt) Walt (Whitman) Winston (Churchill)

Historic Baby Names That Are Gender-Neutral

Alexander (Graham Bell) Babe (Ruth) (Lady) Bird (Johnson) (John) Brown (David) Bowie (Bob) Dylan Charlie (Parker) (James) Dean Elon (Musk) (Ralph Waldo) Emerson Frances (Willard) Frank (Kameny) Franklin (Roosevelt) Franz (Kafka) Harper (Lee) Henri (Cartier-Bresson) (Whitney) Houston Jackie (Robinson) James (Baldwin) Jean-Michel (Basquiat) Julian (Bond) Lenny (Bruce) (Jean-) Michel (Basquiat) Nellie (Stone Johnson) Ru (RuPaul) (Ruth) Bader (Ginsburg) Shel (Silverstein) Teddy (Roosevelt) Toni (Morrison) Whitney (Moore Young)