Choosing a name for your baby boy or girl is an exciting task, if a high pressure one. Names carry meaning, many of them obscured by time, and before your child’s specific personality and life story fill out the baby name you’ve given them, the baby name’s meaning carries most of the weight. Every parent wants to give their child a unique and meaningful name, one that will help them to grow up to be brave, honest, or hardworking. But some of the strongest, unique baby boy and unique baby girl names have comparatively humble meanings, which just goes to show how little the meaning of a name can matter in the end. Javier, for instance, means “owner of a new house,” while Glen means “from the secluded narrow valley.” Jameson means — you guessed it — “son of James.”

Dozens of baby names, regardless of their origin, can be traced back to some variation of “God is my savior” or “gift from God.” Still, looking into potential baby name meanings is a helpful tool for exploring unique, uncommon names you might not otherwise encounter, and ensuring your baby’s name aligns with your values.

Surprising Girl Baby Name Meanings

  1. Abigail – source of father’s joy
  2. Abra – mother of multitude
  3. Acacia – honored one
  4. Ada – prosperous, nobility
  5. Adair – she who is beautiful, exalted
  6. Adalia – honor
  7. Adina – she who is delicate
  8. Adele – graceful and noble
  9. Adelaide – noble, kind
  10. Adrianne – woman from Adria
  11. Agatha – she who is kind
  12. Agnes – sacred and chaste
  13. Aida – helper, derived from the French aider, to help
  14. Ainsley – a meadow
  15. Alana – fair
  16. Alea – honorable
  17. Alessa – protector of humanity
  18. Alethea- truthful
  19. Alexis – defender, helper
  20. Aliana – light
  21. Alice – noble, kind
  22. Almira – royal one
  23. Amira – leader
  24. Amani – faith
  25. Amelia – ambitious
  26. Amy – beloved
  27. Anaïs – graceful, full of grace
  28. Anastasia – resurrection
  29. Angela – angelic
  30. Anika – graceful
  31. Anita – grace
  32. Anna – full of grace, mercy
  33. Anne – full of grace
  34. Annalise – grace, devoted to god
  35. April – open
  36. Araminata – defender
  37. Audra – noble strength
  38. Aviva – fresh, springlike
  39. Aziza – beloved
  40. Beatrice – one who brings happiness
  41. Bailey – from the French word for bailiff, justice officer
  42. Bao – gem
  43. Barbara – stranger, foreigner, once used to refer to non-Romans or those considered uncivilized
  44. Basimati – to be finished
  45. Bea- bringer of joy
  46. Bertha – radiant
  47. Bibi – full of light
  48. Bethany – house of god
  49. Bethel – holy place
  50. Betsy – pledged to god
  51. Bianca – white, shining
  52. Billie – determined
  53. Bindi – a tiny drop
  54. Blair – plain, battle
  55. Blanche – white, pure
  56. Blythe – kind, joyous
  57. Bodhi – awakened, enlightened
  58. Bonnie – beautiful, good
  59. Brigitte – strength
  60. Brittany – strong
  61. Bryn – honorable
  62. Candence – rhythm, flow
  63. Catherine – pure
  64. Caitlin – untainted
  65. Camille – pure, virgin of unblemished character
  66. Cara – friend, she who is dear
  67. Carissa – she who is dear
  68. Carole – joyous song, full-grown man
  69. Cassandra – temptress
  70. Cecilia – blind
  71. Celeste – celestial, heavenly
  72. Cheryl – beloved, dear one
  73. Clio – praise
  74. Constance – unchanging
  75. Cora – young woman
  76. Cynthia – luminous
  77. Dahlia – flower, gentle, tender
  78. Daisy – inspired by the popular flower; the old English word “doeges eage,” days eve, refers to the sun-like yellow center of the flower
  79. Danica – morning star
  80. Daniele – feminine form of Daniel, which means “God is my judge” in Hebrew
  81. Dale – valley
  82. Daria – prosperous
  83. Davina – cherished, beloved
  84. Delma – from the sea
  85. Denise – derivative of the greek god Dionysus, the god of wine and revelry
  86. Diane – divine
  87. Donna – lady
  88. Edna – pleasant
  89. Elena – bright, torch
  90. Elaine – light, bright, torch
  91. Elizabeth – God is abundance
  92. Eleanor – bright shining one, light
  93. Eloise – great in battle
  94. Elsa – noble young woman
  95. Esmé – beloved, loved, guardian
  96. Esmeralda – emerald
  97. Estelle – star
  98. Esther – star
  99. Eva – life
  100. Eve – life
  101. Fatima – captivating,
  102. Finley – fair haired, hero, warrior
  103. Frances – free one
  104. Francesca – free one
  105. Gabrielle – God is my strength
  106. Georgia – farmer, earth worker
  107. Gloria- Glory
  108. Greta – a pearl
  109. Haley – heroine
  110. Hannah- full of grace, mercy
  111. Harriet – rules the home
  112. Hazel – victory
  113. Heidi – noble
  114. Hella – the sun
  115. Hera – protector
  116. Hillary – bringer of joy
  117. Hilda – battle, war
  118. Ida – labor, industrious one
  119. Idalia – industrious
  120. Iman – God is with us
  121. Ingrid – beautiful, fertile
  122. Irene – peace
  123. Iris – rainbow
  124. Isadora – gift, fertile
  125. Isla – island
  126. Jennifer – fair lady
  127. Jaqueline – supplanter
  128. Jane – God is gracious
  129. Jolie – pretty
  130. Kalliope – beautiful
  131. Kamila – free born
  132. Kara – pure
  133. Karen – pure, unsullied
  134. Klohe – blooming, verdant
  135. Kleopatra – glory, father, of a famous father
  136. Katrina – pure
  137. Keara – dark one
  138. Kendra – knowledgeable
  139. Kristin – anointed one
  140. Kyle – she who is pretty
  141. Kyra – sun
  142. Lala – cheerful
  143. Lana – little, soft
  144. Leah – weary
  145. Leandra – lioness
  146. Madelaine – from the tower
  147. Martha – lady, mistress
  148. Mirabelle – wondrous
  149. Mona – alone
  150. Nadia – filled with hope
  151. Naomi – pleasant
  152. Nanette – grace, favor
  153. Nicole – victory the people
  154. Nicolette – people’s triumph
  155. Nina – gracious
  156. Noel – Christmas, birthday of the Lord
  157. Odele – song
  158. Odelia – wealthy, prosperous
  159. Olivia – olive, symbol of peace
  160. Ophelia – helpful, successor
  161. Pandora – all gifted
  162. Patricia – aristocrat
  163. Rachael – purity
  164. Renee – reborn
  165. Rita – pearl
  166. Roxanne – dawn of day, radiant
  167. Sadie – princess
  168. Sally – princess
  169. Sarah – princess
  170. Sandra – helper, defender
  171. Sharon – a flat place of ground, a plain
  172. Solange – yearly, solemn
  173. Sophie – wise
  174. Tamara – palm tree
  175. Valerie – strong, healthy
  176. Venus – love and desire
  177. Vera – believed to be derived from either the Russian word for faith (vjera) or the Latin word for truth (vera)
  178. Victoria – victory
  179. Viola – inspired by the name of the flower
  180. Violet – also inspired by a flower
  181. Virginia – spring like, flourishing
  182. Vivienne – alive, full of life
  183. Willa – feminine version of William, originated from German word for “resolute protector”
  184. Xena – welcoming, hospitable
  185. Yasmine – jasmine flower
  186. Zadie – princess, mother of Zeus
  187. Zara – flower, blossoming
  188. Zelda – blessed, happy
  189. Zinnia – worthy
  190. Zoe – life
  191. Zola – earth, quiet, tranquil

Surprising Boy Baby Name Meanings

  1. Aaran – strong mountain
  2. Aaron – enlightened
  3. Aariz – respectable
  4. Abba – father
  5. Abbey – father rejoiced
  6. Abbot – Hebrew word for “father” or “head of community”
  7. Abie – servant
  8. Abir – strength
  9. Abraham – father of multitudes
  10. Addison – son of the mighty warrior
  11. Ace – one
  12. Adair – from the brook by the oak grove
  13. Adam – made from the earth
  14. Adler – he who is brave
  15. Adrian – derived form the ancient place in Italy
  16. Ahmed – praiseworthy, comfort
  17. Aidan – he who helps
  18. Alan – attractive man, fair one
  19. Albert – he who is brilliant
  20. Amos – burdened
  21. Andrew – courageous
  22. Baldwin – bold friend
  23. Ba0 – treasure
  24. Ballar – brave, strong
  25. Baxter – baker
  26. Barney – dweller from the barn
  27. Beau – French for “beautiful” (masculine)
  28. Beck – dweller near the brook
  29. Benedict – blessed
  30. Benito – blessed
  31. Benjamin – right hand’s son, favorite son, son of my sorrow
  32. Benson – son of Ben
  33. Bentley – bent grass meadow
  34. Bert – shining, bright
  35. Bingham – one who lives by the bridge
  36. Bill – willful one, strong-minded
  37. Blake – dark or fair
  38. Blythe – cheerful
  39. Braden – from the wide valley
  40. Bram – father of multitudes
  41. Cain – acquired
  42. Caleb – bold
  43. Carl – strong
  44. Carlin – little champion
  45. Carlton – from the strong, courageous town
  46. Carmen – vineyard of the lord
  47. Carmelo – fruitful
  48. Carter – cart maker
  49. Casey – brave, aggressive
  50. Cato – cautious wisdom
  51. Chandler – candle maker
  52. Charles – full grown, a man, a historically royal name
  53. Chekani – to cut
  54. Chimango – builder
  55. Chipati – to part
  56. Clark – learned scholar
  57. Claud – weak
  58. Cortez – courteous
  59. Cosgrove – from the cows grove
  60. Costa – little, constant, steadfast one
  61. Covey – from the cove
  62. Craig – from the rock
  63. Creed – one who believes
  64. Crosby – from the village with a cross
  65. Dale – living in a valley
  66. Dalton – from the town in the valley
  67. Damien – tamer
  68. Daniel – God is my judge
  69. Darby – freedom
  70. Daren – born at night
  71. Dario – wealthy
  72. Davis/David – beloved
  73. Dempsey – proud
  74. Denley – from the meadow
  75. Dillon – faithful
  76. Dimitri – immeasurable, gracious
  77. Donovan – dark warrior
  78. Dorion – gift
  79. Drew – wise, esteemed
  80. Duka – to dance
  81. Duncan – steadfast warrior, strong in faith
  82. Earl – promise
  83. Earl – friend of the sea
  84. Edmond – wealthy protector
  85. Edwin – wealthy friend
  86. Eli – uplifting
  87. Elijah – the Lord is my God
  88. Eloi – chosen
  89. Emery – industrious, hardworking ruler
  90. Emre – brother
  91. Eric – forever ruler
  92. Ezekiel – God strengthens
  93. Felix – lucky, happy
  94. Fidel – faithful
  95. Fortino – fortunate
  96. Gabriel – God is my strength
  97. Garcia – brave spear carrier
  98. Glen – from the valley
  99. Golden – gold friend
  100. Grady – noble, illustrious
  101. Grant – grant
  102. Guy – guide from the forrest
  103. Hamilton – from the proud town
  104. Hedwig – fighter
  105. Henry – ruler of the house
  106. Herald – news bringer
  107. Herb – brilliant warrior
  108. Hermes – messenger
  109. Hillel – new moon
  110. Hiram – exalted, noble
  111. Horace – time keeper
  112. Howard – watcher, guardian
  113. Howell – little, alert
  114. Hubert – bright mind and heart
  115. Huey – intelligent
  116. Hugo – intelligent
  117. Humbert – bright giant
  118. Hugh – having a bright mind
  119. Humphrey – a peaceful warrior
  120. Ike – one who brings laughter, god smiles
  121. Ira – alert, watchful stallion
  122. Isaac – one who brings laughter, God smiles
  123. Israel – he who wrestles with God
  124. Jabbar – one who consoles other
  125. Jacob – supplanter
  126. Jaime – he who supplants
  127. Jamal – a handsome man
  128. Jason – healer
  129. Jared – descending
  130. Jax – son of Jack
  131. Jay – victory
  132. Jayce – healer
  133. Jayden – thankful
  134. Jaylan – calm
  135. Jeffery – man of peace
  136. Jeremiah – the Lord exalts
  137. Jonah – accomplisher
  138. Jordan – to flow downward
  139. Joya – to have restraint
  140. Jude – right with the law
  141. Justin – righteous, just
  142. Kacey – brave
  143. Kade – from the wetlands
  144. Kadir – spring
  145. Kadish – holy
  146. Kai – willow tree
  147. Kalani – heaven, chief
  148. Keanu – sea breeze
  149. Kent – lord
  150. Kin – golden
  151. Kirby – from the church by the meadow
  152. Kingsley – from the king’s meadow
  153. Kyle – from the straight
  154. Lamar – famous
  155. Lavern – springtime
  156. Leif – beloved
  157. Leo – lion man
  158. Leon – lion-like
  159. Leonard – bold, strong
  160. Leor – light of mine
  161. Levi – joined
  162. Leroy – king
  163. Louis – famous war
  164. Luke – bringer of light
  165. Marcus – warrior
  166. Maren – sea
  167. Marion – sea
  168. Marlow – from the hill by the lake
  169. Micah – who is like the Lord
  170. Michael – who is like God
  171. Milan – loving
  172. Millar – grain mill worker
  173. Milo – peaceful, merciful, mild
  174. Nathan – gift from God
  175. Nicolas – people’s triumph
  176. Noah – to comfort
  177. Norman – composed of French words for north and man, once used to identify a group of Scandinavians living in Normandy
  178. Oakley – from an oak tree
  179. Oliver – derived from either French Olivier (olive tree) or German Alfihar (elf warrior)
  180. Oren – pale, pine tree
  181. Otis – wealthy
  182. Paco – French man
  183. Paul – derived from Latin word for small, Paulus
  184. Quigley – loving nature
  185. Quincy – fifth, patient
  186. Quon – bright light
  187. Rafi – musical, friend
  188. Raleigh – jovial
  189. Ralph – advisor to all
  190. Randy – secretive
  191. Ravi – sun god
  192. Rio – River
  193. Rich – wise
  194. Roan- red-haired
  195. Robert – bright fame
  196. Robson – son of Robert
  197. Rocco – battle cry
  198. Roger – famous spear
  199. Roland – famous country
  200. Ronan – little seal
  201. Sandros – defender and freer of mankind
  202. Sander – defensive
  203. Schneider – stylish
  204. Seamus – replacement, bonus
  205. Sebastian – dramatic, honorable
  206. Serge – gentle man
  207. Sergio – handsome
  208. Vincent – conqueror
  209. Vito – full of life

