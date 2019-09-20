Choosing a name for your baby boy or girl is an exciting task, if a high pressure one. Names carry meaning, many of them obscured by time, and before your child’s specific personality and life story fill out the baby name you’ve given them, the baby name’s meaning carries most of the weight. Every parent wants to give their child a unique and meaningful name, one that will help them to grow up to be brave, honest, or hardworking. But some of the strongest, unique baby boy and unique baby girl names have comparatively humble meanings, which just goes to show how little the meaning of a name can matter in the end. Javier, for instance, means “owner of a new house,” while Glen means “from the secluded narrow valley.” Jameson means — you guessed it — “son of James.”

Dozens of baby names, regardless of their origin, can be traced back to some variation of “God is my savior” or “gift from God.” Still, looking into potential baby name meanings is a helpful tool for exploring unique, uncommon names you might not otherwise encounter, and ensuring your baby’s name aligns with your values.

Surprising Girl Baby Name Meanings

Abigail – source of father’s joy Abra – mother of multitude Acacia – honored one Ada – prosperous, nobility Adair – she who is beautiful, exalted Adalia – honor Adina – she who is delicate Adele – graceful and noble Adelaide – noble, kind Adrianne – woman from Adria Agatha – she who is kind Agnes – sacred and chaste Aida – helper, derived from the French aider, to help Ainsley – a meadow Alana – fair Alea – honorable Alessa – protector of humanity Alethea- truthful Alexis – defender, helper Aliana – light Alice – noble, kind Almira – royal one Amira – leader Amani – faith Amelia – ambitious Amy – beloved Anaïs – graceful, full of grace Anastasia – resurrection Angela – angelic Anika – graceful Anita – grace Anna – full of grace, mercy Anne – full of grace Annalise – grace, devoted to god April – open Araminata – defender Audra – noble strength Aviva – fresh, springlike Aziza – beloved Beatrice – one who brings happiness Bailey – from the French word for bailiff, justice officer Bao – gem Barbara – stranger, foreigner, once used to refer to non-Romans or those considered uncivilized Basimati – to be finished Bea- bringer of joy Bertha – radiant Bibi – full of light Bethany – house of god Bethel – holy place Betsy – pledged to god Bianca – white, shining Billie – determined Bindi – a tiny drop Blair – plain, battle Blanche – white, pure Blythe – kind, joyous Bodhi – awakened, enlightened Bonnie – beautiful, good Brigitte – strength Brittany – strong Bryn – honorable Candence – rhythm, flow Catherine – pure Caitlin – untainted Camille – pure, virgin of unblemished character Cara – friend, she who is dear Carissa – she who is dear Carole – joyous song, full-grown man Cassandra – temptress Cecilia – blind Celeste – celestial, heavenly Cheryl – beloved, dear one Clio – praise Constance – unchanging Cora – young woman Cynthia – luminous Dahlia – flower, gentle, tender Daisy – inspired by the popular flower; the old English word “doeges eage,” days eve, refers to the sun-like yellow center of the flower Danica – morning star Daniele – feminine form of Daniel, which means “God is my judge” in Hebrew Dale – valley Daria – prosperous Davina – cherished, beloved Delma – from the sea Denise – derivative of the greek god Dionysus, the god of wine and revelry Diane – divine Donna – lady Edna – pleasant Elena – bright, torch Elaine – light, bright, torch Elizabeth – God is abundance Eleanor – bright shining one, light Eloise – great in battle Elsa – noble young woman Esmé – beloved, loved, guardian Esmeralda – emerald Estelle – star Esther – star Eva – life Eve – life Fatima – captivating, Finley – fair haired, hero, warrior Frances – free one Francesca – free one Gabrielle – God is my strength Georgia – farmer, earth worker Gloria- Glory Greta – a pearl Haley – heroine Hannah- full of grace, mercy Harriet – rules the home Hazel – victory Heidi – noble Hella – the sun Hera – protector Hillary – bringer of joy Hilda – battle, war Ida – labor, industrious one Idalia – industrious Iman – God is with us Ingrid – beautiful, fertile Irene – peace Iris – rainbow Isadora – gift, fertile Isla – island Jennifer – fair lady Jaqueline – supplanter Jane – God is gracious Jolie – pretty Kalliope – beautiful Kamila – free born Kara – pure Karen – pure, unsullied Klohe – blooming, verdant Kleopatra – glory, father, of a famous father Katrina – pure Keara – dark one Kendra – knowledgeable Kristin – anointed one Kyle – she who is pretty Kyra – sun Lala – cheerful Lana – little, soft Leah – weary Leandra – lioness Madelaine – from the tower Martha – lady, mistress Mirabelle – wondrous Mona – alone Nadia – filled with hope Naomi – pleasant Nanette – grace, favor Nicole – victory the people Nicolette – people’s triumph Nina – gracious Noel – Christmas, birthday of the Lord Odele – song Odelia – wealthy, prosperous Olivia – olive, symbol of peace Ophelia – helpful, successor Pandora – all gifted Patricia – aristocrat Rachael – purity Renee – reborn Rita – pearl Roxanne – dawn of day, radiant Sadie – princess Sally – princess Sarah – princess Sandra – helper, defender Sharon – a flat place of ground, a plain Solange – yearly, solemn Sophie – wise Tamara – palm tree Valerie – strong, healthy Venus – love and desire Vera – believed to be derived from either the Russian word for faith (vjera) or the Latin word for truth (vera) Victoria – victory Viola – inspired by the name of the flower Violet – also inspired by a flower Virginia – spring like, flourishing Vivienne – alive, full of life Willa – feminine version of William, originated from German word for “resolute protector” Xena – welcoming, hospitable Yasmine – jasmine flower Zadie – princess, mother of Zeus Zara – flower, blossoming Zelda – blessed, happy Zinnia – worthy Zoe – life Zola – earth, quiet, tranquil

Surprising Boy Baby Name Meanings

Aaran – strong mountain Aaron – enlightened Aariz – respectable Abba – father Abbey – father rejoiced Abbot – Hebrew word for “father” or “head of community” Abie – servant Abir – strength Abraham – father of multitudes Addison – son of the mighty warrior Ace – one Adair – from the brook by the oak grove Adam – made from the earth Adler – he who is brave Adrian – derived form the ancient place in Italy Ahmed – praiseworthy, comfort Aidan – he who helps Alan – attractive man, fair one Albert – he who is brilliant Amos – burdened Andrew – courageous Baldwin – bold friend Ba0 – treasure Ballar – brave, strong Baxter – baker Barney – dweller from the barn Beau – French for “beautiful” (masculine) Beck – dweller near the brook Benedict – blessed Benito – blessed Benjamin – right hand’s son, favorite son, son of my sorrow Benson – son of Ben Bentley – bent grass meadow Bert – shining, bright Bingham – one who lives by the bridge Bill – willful one, strong-minded Blake – dark or fair Blythe – cheerful Braden – from the wide valley Bram – father of multitudes Cain – acquired Caleb – bold Carl – strong Carlin – little champion Carlton – from the strong, courageous town Carmen – vineyard of the lord Carmelo – fruitful Carter – cart maker Casey – brave, aggressive Cato – cautious wisdom Chandler – candle maker Charles – full grown, a man, a historically royal name Chekani – to cut Chimango – builder Chipati – to part Clark – learned scholar Claud – weak Cortez – courteous Cosgrove – from the cows grove Costa – little, constant, steadfast one Covey – from the cove Craig – from the rock Creed – one who believes Crosby – from the village with a cross Dale – living in a valley Dalton – from the town in the valley Damien – tamer Daniel – God is my judge Darby – freedom Daren – born at night Dario – wealthy Davis/David – beloved Dempsey – proud Denley – from the meadow Dillon – faithful Dimitri – immeasurable, gracious Donovan – dark warrior Dorion – gift Drew – wise, esteemed Duka – to dance Duncan – steadfast warrior, strong in faith Earl – promise Earl – friend of the sea Edmond – wealthy protector Edwin – wealthy friend Eli – uplifting Elijah – the Lord is my God Eloi – chosen Emery – industrious, hardworking ruler Emre – brother Eric – forever ruler Ezekiel – God strengthens Felix – lucky, happy Fidel – faithful Fortino – fortunate Gabriel – God is my strength Garcia – brave spear carrier Glen – from the valley Golden – gold friend Grady – noble, illustrious Grant – grant Guy – guide from the forrest Hamilton – from the proud town Hedwig – fighter Henry – ruler of the house Herald – news bringer Herb – brilliant warrior Hermes – messenger Hillel – new moon Hiram – exalted, noble Horace – time keeper Howard – watcher, guardian Howell – little, alert Hubert – bright mind and heart Huey – intelligent Hugo – intelligent Humbert – bright giant Hugh – having a bright mind Humphrey – a peaceful warrior Ike – one who brings laughter, god smiles Ira – alert, watchful stallion Isaac – one who brings laughter, God smiles Israel – he who wrestles with God Jabbar – one who consoles other Jacob – supplanter Jaime – he who supplants Jamal – a handsome man Jason – healer Jared – descending Jax – son of Jack Jay – victory Jayce – healer Jayden – thankful Jaylan – calm Jeffery – man of peace Jeremiah – the Lord exalts Jonah – accomplisher Jordan – to flow downward Joya – to have restraint Jude – right with the law Justin – righteous, just Kacey – brave Kade – from the wetlands Kadir – spring Kadish – holy Kai – willow tree Kalani – heaven, chief Keanu – sea breeze Kent – lord Kin – golden Kirby – from the church by the meadow Kingsley – from the king’s meadow Kyle – from the straight Lamar – famous Lavern – springtime Leif – beloved Leo – lion man Leon – lion-like Leonard – bold, strong Leor – light of mine Levi – joined Leroy – king Louis – famous war Luke – bringer of light Marcus – warrior Maren – sea Marion – sea Marlow – from the hill by the lake Micah – who is like the Lord Michael – who is like God Milan – loving Millar – grain mill worker Milo – peaceful, merciful, mild Nathan – gift from God Nicolas – people’s triumph Noah – to comfort Norman – composed of French words for north and man, once used to identify a group of Scandinavians living in Normandy Oakley – from an oak tree Oliver – derived from either French Olivier (olive tree) or German Alfihar (elf warrior) Oren – pale, pine tree Otis – wealthy Paco – French man Paul – derived from Latin word for small, Paulus Quigley – loving nature Quincy – fifth, patient Quon – bright light Rafi – musical, friend Raleigh – jovial Ralph – advisor to all Randy – secretive Ravi – sun god Rio – River Rich – wise Roan- red-haired Robert – bright fame Robson – son of Robert Rocco – battle cry Roger – famous spear Roland – famous country Ronan – little seal Sandros – defender and freer of mankind Sander – defensive Schneider – stylish Seamus – replacement, bonus Sebastian – dramatic, honorable Serge – gentle man Sergio – handsome Vincent – conqueror Vito – full of life