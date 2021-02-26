Baby name inspiration can come from anywhere. A special song, a character in a favorite movie, a traditional family name, or a word that is connected to a special memory. Also great —- but often overlooked —- sources of inspiration are names of places. Whether it’s a city or state where your family holds roots, a place you love to visit, or a trendy place people are always talking about , there’s good reason to consider looking to it for inspiration.

Place names strike the delicate balance between unique and familiar – you’ve heard the name before, but not necessarily on a person. You probably don’t know many people with place names, but when you hear them, they just sound right. And they can easily carry special meaning. Name your kid after the place you grew up, where you met your partner, or just someplace that sounds pretty. From states to small towns to cities, counties, and even mountain ranges, place names are everywhere if you’re willing to look.

Baby Girl Names

America

Arizona

Asbury

Asia

Aspen

Astoria

Auburn

Aurora

Brighton

Bristol

Carolina

Charlotte

Chelsea

Cheyenne

Dakota

Elizabeth

Florence

Georgia

Harmony

Helena

Laurel

London

Madison

Magnolia

Marion

Montana

Olympia

Paris

Providence

Savannah

Selma

Sierra

Sydney

Tulsa

Vail

Valencia

Venice

Victoria

Vienna

Virginia

Baby Boy Names

Anderson

Andros

Austin

Brooks

Caldwell

Carlisle

Charleston

Chester

Clifton

Cody

Colombus

Darien

Denison

Dover

Duncan

Durham

Edison

Flint

Henderson

Homer

Hudson

Hugo

Jackson

Johnson

Kent

Kingston

Laredo

Lawrence

Lenox

Lincoln

Logan

Lyon

Montgomery

Orlando

Palmer

Reston

Richmond

Rio

Rome

Romney

Santiago

Troy

Warren

Wayne

Wilson

Gender Neutral Baby Names

Andes

Atlas

Bailey

Berkely

Brooklyn

Carson

Chandler

Concord

Dallas

Dayton

Delta

Essex

Everett

Franklin

Holland

Juno

Marshall

Milos

Moore

Murray

Odessa

Ozark

Perry

Pheonix

Quincy

Raleigh

Reno

Sahara

Salem

Santorini

Tacoma

Teton

Tian

Verona

Washington