120 Baby Names Inspired By Places, From Aspen to Juno
Place names strike a delicate balance between unique and familiar.
Baby name inspiration can come from anywhere. A special song, a character in a favorite movie, a traditional family name, or a word that is connected to a special memory. Also great —- but often overlooked —- sources of inspiration are names of places. Whether it’s a city or state where your family holds roots, a place you love to visit, or a trendy place people are always talking about , there’s good reason to consider looking to it for inspiration.
Place names strike the delicate balance between unique and familiar – you’ve heard the name before, but not necessarily on a person. You probably don’t know many people with place names, but when you hear them, they just sound right. And they can easily carry special meaning. Name your kid after the place you grew up, where you met your partner, or just someplace that sounds pretty. From states to small towns to cities, counties, and even mountain ranges, place names are everywhere if you’re willing to look.
Baby Girl Names
- America
- Arizona
- Asbury
- Asia
- Aspen
- Astoria
- Auburn
- Aurora
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Carolina
- Charlotte
- Chelsea
- Cheyenne
- Dakota
- Elizabeth
- Florence
- Georgia
- Harmony
- Helena
- Laurel
- London
- Madison
- Magnolia
- Marion
- Montana
- Olympia
- Paris
- Providence
- Savannah
- Selma
- Sierra
- Sydney
- Tulsa
- Vail
- Valencia
- Venice
- Victoria
- Vienna
- Virginia
Baby Boy Names
- Anderson
- Andros
- Austin
- Brooks
- Caldwell
- Carlisle
- Charleston
- Chester
- Clifton
- Cody
- Colombus
- Darien
- Denison
- Dover
- Duncan
- Durham
- Edison
- Flint
- Henderson
- Homer
- Hudson
- Hugo
- Jackson
- Johnson
- Kent
- Kingston
- Laredo
- Lawrence
- Lenox
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Lyon
- Montgomery
- Orlando
- Palmer
- Reston
- Richmond
- Rio
- Rome
- Romney
- Santiago
- Troy
- Warren
- Wayne
- Wilson
Gender Neutral Baby Names
- Andes
- Atlas
- Bailey
- Berkely
- Brooklyn
- Carson
- Chandler
- Concord
- Dallas
- Dayton
- Delta
- Essex
- Everett
- Franklin
- Holland
- Juno
- Marshall
- Milos
- Moore
- Murray
- Odessa
- Ozark
- Perry
- Pheonix
- Quincy
- Raleigh
- Reno
- Sahara
- Salem
- Santorini
- Tacoma
- Teton
- Tian
- Verona
- Washington
