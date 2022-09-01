These Trendy AF Baby Names Are Peaking In Popularity

Trying to come up with the perfect baby name can place a ton of pressure on soon-to-be parents. There’s endless places to find inspiration and a bad idea (say, like, Daenerys?) can have a real impact on your kiddo. A lot of soon-to-be parents who haven’t had a baby name picked yet look to data and lists online to narrow down the search. But whether or not you’re an iconoclast or someone who loves being on trend, you might just be curious about what names are getting really popular right now, rather than just the mainstays like “Emma” and “Liam.”

Nameberry, one of the leading baby name websites, sifted through all of the 2021 baby name data and put together a list of names that peaked in popularity in 2021 — the “eclectic mix” of names are the highest ranked now than they ever have before.

“What they have in common is that they’re all climbing the charts, as more and more parents discover and fall in love with them,” Nameberry explains. “They feel fresh but not strange, and will blend in with your child’s peers rather than seeming like mom or dad names.”

Top 10 Girl Names That Peaked in 2021

Maeve Luna Eloise Isla Aurora Eleanor Freya Ivy Iris Charlotte

Top 10 Boy Names That Peaked in 2021

Arlo Silas Theodore Milo Atticus Kai Ezra Atlas Rowan Asher

“Of course, if you’re playing the numbers game, it’s a gamble,” Nameberry warns. “Any of these names could get even more popular in future, which would make you look avant-garde, but might be annoying if your underused favorite becomes the next number one.”

For parents who are looking for a specific theme to their baby name or want to lean into names that are more unisex or have a cooler sound, check out Nameberry’s full analysis of baby names that peaked in 2021.