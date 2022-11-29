Impress your curious kids with these very strange facts about our bodies.
Human bodies are weird. They’re also an endless source of fascination for kids. Should your kids know everything there is about boogers, brains, and bodies? Of course. Every fact about them, no matter how gross, is a lesson in celebrating both science and ourselves.
Your Brain Is Fat...
Your brain is the fattiest organ in your body, composed of approximately 60% fat. And that is exactly how voluptuous it should be, because the brain needs essential fatty acids in order to perform adequately. Perhaps rappers should’ve been praising your juicy cerebrum all along.
