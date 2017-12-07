Why do men like boobs? Although the general allure of women’s breasts isn’t a huge mystery — they’ve provided sustenance for babies since the beginning of time — they also provide a source of occasional awe for guys who love looking at and feeling breasts. But the science behind why men are attracted to boobs shows that men’s relationship with them is more complicated than just keeping their eyes “up there.” Some guys might love and be turned on by staring at big boobs. Plenty more love breasts that are average in size. Though there’s no right or wrong predilection, what men find attractive about breasts may reveal surprising things about other parts of their life, from financial security to fatherhood. In fact, how a guys get turned on by boobs could make the difference between him being poor, hungry, or healthy, research suggests. Like breasts, studies on how men relate to them come in all shapes and sizes. Some are more robust than others. But the following should at least give you something constructive to ogle as you ask yourself the very important question: Why do guys like boobs?

Most Guys Love Average Boob Sizes

Average breasts for the win! People tend to think that men fantasize about big breasts, but most men actually prefer medium-sized boobs. (So do women, which makes sense considering they’re the ones carrying the load throughout the day.) Studies suggest that most men are attracted to C cup-sized breasts. However, one’s amount of sexual activity can skew this. Men who prefer to sleep around are more likely to think big boobs are attractive, one study shows.

Being a Dad Changes How a Man Is Attracted to Boobs

Being turned on by larger breasts can indicate many things, but one of the more surprising desires it may represent is for fatherhood, research suggests. One study found that men who didn’t have kids but wanted them generally lusted after larger boobs. Dudes who had no familial aspirations were content with smaller sets.

In this case, dads who like big boobs can breathe a sigh of relief: Your preference doesn’t mean you’re a creep, or sexist. When cornered by your partner, calmly explain that it’s a physical manifestation of wanting what’s best for your kids. (Hey, we’re not saying she’ll buy it. But at least it might be the truth.)

How Much Money You Make Influences Your Boob Preferences

If you’re a guy who likes small boobs, you’re probably rich, one paper suggests. Published in The Journal of Socio-Economics, the researchers found that men with less financial stability gravitate toward larger breasts. Wealthier men, on the other hand, were more attracted to smaller bazongas. So kick back with your cash and enjoy the itty bitty titty committee.

Don’t Look at Boobs on an Empty Stomach

Don’t worry, it’s not because you’ll want to breastfeed. The aforementioned study also found that boob preferences are broadly related to available resources. When men are satiated, they’re less drawn to huge knockers. The study also found that men who prefer big breasts tend to be more sexist than others. Hungry and sexist? It’s going to be a long, lonely night.

Looking at Boobs Might Help You Live Longer

There’s some evidence that staring at boobs may increase a man’s longevity. (Again, we are not suggesting your partner will accept this when you explain it. But it’s still worth a try.) An earlier, non-boob study found that positive thinking had a positive effect on long-term health choices, particularly when it came to taking blood pressure medication. Not all experts are convinced, but some have concluded that looking at boobs is one such way to achieve a positive mental attitude.

Another German study concurred that looking at boobs for 10 minutes a day was good for a man’s cardiovascular health. All of these benefits, of course, only exist if the boob-gazing is permitted. Otherwise, staring at boobs on the sly can significantly shorten your life. If you catch our drift.