10 Ways To Be A More Attractive Man, According To Science

Own that chest hair. Make people laugh. Kiss a baby. All these and more can make you more desirable.

Attractiveness is not fixed. That is, it can change over time, and by tactics as tiny as standing up straight. It’s also subjective, but there are some things — beards and confidence among them — that more women (the group these particular studies focused on) than not consider attractive in men.

1. Grow A Beard (Maybe)

Women may find bearded men more attractive, studies suggest (awesome). But this depends on whether a woman’s father had a beard (weird). Scientists suspect this may have something to do with sexual imprinting, or the theory that future mate preferences are formed at a young age and are modeled after parents.

