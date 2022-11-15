Cycling is a year-round sport. That is not to say that when the weather drops to near-freezing it’s time to suck it up and get out there on your bike, frozen fingers be damned. You can take your bike indoors instead. Whether you use a roller for your wheels at home or find a free spin bike at the gym, the workout is just as beneficial, says Chelsea Foster, a master instructor for CycleBar and an avid rider (indoors and out). “Both indoor and outdoor cycling use the major muscles in the body such as glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core,” she says. The difference is in the details. “For example, if you are a mountain biker, the lower half of your body and core will always be fired up to ensure you are stable while riding, whereas indoor cycling focuses more on balance and typically incorporates a full body workout using weights or riding in different positions.”

Fortunately, for all the differences between cycling indoors and out, the two activities are complementary. “Outdoor cyclists typically focus on training watts and maintaining a certain level of output while navigating their determined route, whereas in indoor cycling, riders focus on interval training, something that is more challenging to do outdoors.” Mastering these intervals on a stationary bike will translate to more endurance and power outdoors, she says, but you can also try intervals workouts outdoors, knowing you need to adjust for things like traffic or hilly courses.

Indoor Cycling Form

The way you ride, indoors and out, is slightly different. These are Foster’s top tips for practicing good form on an indoor bike.

· Seated position: “Typically, outdoor riders have bikes that are lower which causes the back to almost be flat,” says Foster. “This makes sense for outdoor riders as it gives them more aerodynamics. Indoors, your form is heavily weighted in the core as riding inside really focuses on balance,” meaning your spine will have more of a curve to it as you peddle.

· Standing position: “When riding in third position (standing out of the saddle) outdoor riders will tend to lean into the handlebars to drive momentum to climb hills,” says Foster. “On an indoor bike, riders will want to focus on keeping the core engaged which means drawing the hips back over the saddle, knees behind the resistance knob, and always focusing on core engagement.”

No matter where you’re riding, it’s possible to do virtually the same bike workout outside or inside with a few modifications. Follow these steps for a 45-minute cycling workout that blends elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and sprints for maximum fat-burning, fitness-building results.

The Best Cyling Working (For Inside Or Out)

Warmup: Five minutes of easy cycling (choose a level or gear where you can easily carry on a conversation)

Sprint: 30 seconds of all-out cycling at about 90% effort. (Choose the maximum gear or setting you think you’ll be able to sustain for the duration.)

Rest: 30 seconds of easy cycling.

Sprint: 60 seconds of all-out cycling at about 90% effort. (Choose the maximum gear or setting you think you’ll be able to sustain for the duration.)

Rest: 60 seconds of cycling.

Repeat: Go through the sprint/rest cycle five times total.

Recovery break: After five sprint intervals, bike easy for five minutes.

Sprint: 30 seconds of all-out cycling at about 90% effort. (Choose the maximum gear or setting you think you’ll be able to sustain for the duration.)

Rest: 30 seconds of easy cycling.

Sprint: 60 seconds of all-out cycling at about 90% effort. (Choose the maximum gear or setting you think you’ll be able to sustain for the duration.)

Rest: 60 seconds of cycling.

Repeat: Go through this sprint/rest cycle another five total times.

Cooldown: Five minutes of easy cycling.

At the end of the day, whether you’re indoors or outside, cycling is a great, low-impact workout, says Foster. And while you might eventually find yourself counting the days until the snow melts and trails clear, don’t overlook the cool factor if taking a Spin class. Says Foster, “I may be biased, but really, who doesn't want to ride in a dark room with loud music and lot of friends?”