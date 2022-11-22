The 8 Best LEGO Deals For Black Friday 2022
LEGOs are fun, but they can be pricey. Now's the time to pick up your favorite sets.
LEGO sets are the perfect gift for kids and a great way for adults to mellow out after a long day. But let’s face it, they’re pricey — especially if you buy as many of them as we do. Plus, demand for them is constant, so you’ll rarely see any newer and more popular sets go on sale. This is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to stock up on presents for the family (or to pick up that set you’ve been wanting to build). And there are some great sets on sale this weekend; here are some of our favorites, from a soothing bonsai tree build to an epic four-story Marvel icon.
The LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree is perfect for people who want plants but don't want to do the maintenance to keep them alive. This beautiful 878-piece set includes a pot with LEGO 1x1 pieces for gravel, a display stand, and even pink blossom pieces to add on in springtime.
This desktop-worthy build crams a lot of detail into its 584 pieces. The drum-lacquered pieces combine with various shades of grey to recreate the sheen of the Mandalorian's Beskar armor, while the brick-built display stand and placard make this 7-inch-tall build perfect for display.
Perfect for fans of the original Star Wars trilogy, this miniature replica of the Death Star trench run from Star Wars: A New Hope is loaded with details. Luke's X-Wing and pursuing TIE Fighters are held aloft by clear bricks, while elaborite pipework adds a realistic feel to the nostalgic set.
This 590-piece build is a detailed replica of the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel films. With fully articulating fingers and clear colored bricks for the Infinity Stones, this nearly life-sized glove makes an excellent and expressive display piece.
One of the most interesting releases LEGO has put out in recent years, this 1,508-piece build actually transforms from Optimus Prime into a semi-truck without removing or replacing pieces. Plus, the character accurate set comes with deep-cut fan service accessories like the Autobots Matrix of Leadership and an Energon Cube.
Possibly the most impressive Marvel LEGO set released, the Marvel Super Heroes Daily Bugle is almost three feet tall. The 3,772-piece set is full of Spider-Man-specific details that are readily accessible thanks to the build's removable front plates, and the 25 minifigures alone (including some first appearances) make the set worth the price of admission.