LEGO sets are the perfect gift for kids and a great way for adults to mellow out after a long day. But let’s face it, they’re pricey — especially if you buy as many of them as we do. Plus, demand for them is constant, so you’ll rarely see any newer and more popular sets go on sale. This is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to stock up on presents for the family (or to pick up that set you’ve been wanting to build). And there are some great sets on sale this weekend; here are some of our favorites, from a soothing bonsai tree build to an epic four-story Marvel icon.