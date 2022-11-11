LEGO’s partnership with Marvel has produced some seriously cool build-and-display adult sets, including the Infinity Gauntlet, Mjolnir, and Iron Man’s Helmet. These high-detail, large-scale kits are fun to build and look genuinely great exhibited in your home. The latest addition to the line might be the best yet. An articulating, posable, nearly life-sized bust of King T’Challa in full Black Panther regalia, the 2,961-piece set is a worthy tribute to the character.

Standing 18 inches tall and 20 inches wide, the LEGO Black Panther build is one of the largest and most detailed busts yet. It dwarfs sets like the aforementioned Iron Man helm (just 480 pieces and 7 inches tall) and counts itself among some of the company’s larger sets.

The build is estimated to take about 10 hours. That means you could watch Black Panther as well as The Falcon And The Winter Soldier — the two Marvel properties two re-familiarize yourself with before seeing Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever — as you piece it together.

The final build is well worth the time. Black and silver detailing, articulating fingers, and an accurate recreation of the superhero’s toothed nano-tech necklace are just some of the great features. There are some purple components to show off the Vibranium color scheme and the entire bust sits on a display stand. Perhaps the best part is that the arms are posable, so you can adjust them to recreate the iconic “Wakanda forever” salute. And if you’d rather just have the bust by itself, the hands are removable.

All in all, this seems to be a great build, one that appeals to both Black Panther and general LEGO fans alike. Paired with the rest of the build-and-display items, you may just start to feel like The Collector himself.