Shopping

The 11 Best iPhone Wallet Cases — For Streamlining Your Life (And Your Pockets)

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team

Fatherly / Amazon

Wallet, phone, keys. Likely your mantra when you’re heading out the door in a rush, right? Add in things like your kid’s backpack and/or the diaper bag, and it’s easy to see why you’d want to simplify. The best iPhone wallet cases streamline leaving the house and they have other major benefits too, including having one less thing in your pockets.

Our picks below cover every scenario, whether you need to carry two cards or six, you’re looking for fold-over screen protection, or you want something with military-grade drop protection (no judgement here).

How To Choose The Best iPhone Wallet Case

Consider the features below to find the right case for your needs:

  • Card Slots: How many cards do you need to carry? Do you want to carry cash, too? Some cases have a special pocket just for cash.
  • Material: Cases come in everything from squeaky-clean antimicrobial polycarbonate to genuine or synthetic vegan leather. Genuine leather will gain a nice patina over time (and it will stand the test of time), although you’ll pay more for it.
  • Case Style: Folio-style cases fold over, offering screen protection and preventing butt dialing. The advantage to snap-on models? They don’t need to be folded back for quicker access to your phone.
  • Wireless Charging: Is wireless charging important to you? There are some cases here that allow for that seamless power up — and there are even some that have a built-in or removable metal plate to work with magnetic car mounts.
  • Kickstand: Some never use it, some can’t live without it. If a kickstand is important to you, consider a wallet case with a multi-angle stand to help you get the perfect view.

Choose the perfect iPhone wallet case from our curated list below. So next time you’re about to leave the house, your mantra becomes: phone/wallet, keys, done.

01

A Genuine Leather iPhone Case With Card Storage

Pros: Genuine leather, holds 3+ cards, has a kickstand, RFID blocking, and wireless charging

Cons: Leather will show wear more than synthetic materials, one of the more expensive options on the list

The Shieldon is a genuine cowhide leather iPhone case with a hidden magnetic closure and protective interior case. Because it’s real leather, the case will gain character with time and wear. The full-body TPU inner case has a cushioned shockproof edge to protect against bumps, and the precise cutouts ensure it fits like a glove. This case holds three cards and has a side pocket for money or additional cards. An invisible kickstand holds the phone in a horizontal position so your kids can show you that one Youtube video — again. The wallet also contains RFID blocking technology to give you extra peace of mind.

Helpful Review: “I purchased this to use with my phone when traveling so that I would not have to carry a separate wallet. It holds all of the cards that I need plus some cash and protects the phone well. It weathered to a nice patina and I really like how the case has magnets to hold it in the open position. I ended up using it all of the time and wore my first one out after several years, and just purchased another one for my new phone. I highly recommend this case.”

Compatibility: iPhone 7/8 Plus, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/2022 | Available Colors: Black, Brown, Midnight Green, Navy Blue, Red, Royal Blue, Wine Red

02

This Durable Case With Over 16,000 Five-Star Reviews

Pros: Slim design, highly rated by reviewers, cards are well hidden

Cons: Only holds 2 cards, doesn’t protect the screen, not compatible with wireless charging

With discreet card storage in its exterior sliding card slot, it’s no surprise this Spigen case is so highly rated. (Just check out the thousands of perfect five-star reviews on Amazon.) The case features air cushion technology on all corners to protect against drops while maintaining an extremely slim profile, adding only 0.24 inch to the iPhone’s already thin dimensions. The case’s shock-absorbing TPU interior helps protect your phone from bumps and drops, and the ultra-durable polycarbonate exterior is scratch-resistant. The case also has raised bumpers to protect the screen and camera lenses from scratches when laid flat on a table.

Helpful Review: “This is my 3rd for 4th case over the last few years. I travel frequently for work. This case allows me to carry my phone, ID, and company card and that's really all I need to get from gate to gate. It's so nice to travel this light, no wallet [...] to keep track of. I know if I have my phone I have everything I need. [...] The slider never accidentally opens, it's very secure. If I align things right I can fit a third card in there or a folded cash bill but I usually just put the rest of the stuff in my luggage if I need them during my trips at all.”

Compatibility: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/2022 | Available Colors: Black, Blush Gold, Gunmetal, Jet White, Red, Rose Gold

03

This Case With Military-Grade Drop Protection And A Multi-Angle Kickstand

Pros: Military-grade drop protection, multi-angle kickstand, works with Apple Pay and wireless charging, compatible with magnetic car mounts

Cons: One of the more expensive options on the list

This rugged iPhone case with a hidden card holder stores three cards and has military-grade drop protection, and according to the brand’s testing, it’s capable of surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high. The case is made of dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with proprietary CornerGuard technology, and the leather flap that covers your cards is magnetic and foldable to create a multi-angle kickstand. While it’s not compatible with MagSafe accessories, it does have a metal plate incorporated into the flap to work with magnetic car mounts.

Helpful Review: “Very sleek and well designed card holder. Holds 3 cards with no problems. No slipping when on surfaces and the look of the case is really well done. If someone saw it they wouldn’t know that it was a card holder too. I had some worries at the beginning of use since it is a magnet that keeps the wallet portion closed, but nothing has ever fallen out during drops or every day handling. I have had mine for a few months now and it still looks new.”

Compatibility: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Mini 12, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini | Available Colors: Silver/Blue, Gray/Black, Rose Gold/Red

04

This Thrifty Case With A Hidden Flap That Can Hold At Least 4 Cards

Pros: Great price, holds at least 4 cards

Cons: No screen protection, not compatible with wireless charging

This affordable wallet case with a spring-powered flip door, holds four cards according to the manufacturer — reviewers said they’ve carried six with no issues. The case has a shock-absorbing TPU inner layer and a scratch-resistant polycarbonate outer shell. The edges of the case are designed to add extra grip to your phone to prevent drops. It also has cushion technology to help protect against accidental damage.

Helpful Review: “Had this exact same case for my old iPhone and was excited to see it available for my new pro max. It fits perfectly and the card holder will hold everything I need to carry without busting open. The flap is strong and won't accidentally open.”

Compatibility: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max | Available Colors: Black, Gun Metal, Navy, Rose Gold

05

This Sharp Faux Leather Folio Case That Makes Showing Your ID A Cinch

Pros: Clear ID card pocket, 2 snapping clasps ensure it’s closed properly, wireless charging compatible (according to reviews)

Cons: No screen protection, doesn’t have sizes to fit the latest iPhone 13 series

This vegan leather option has two magnetic snap clasps that keep up to three cards or two cards and cash safe. Reviewers were impressed with the strength of the magnets on this iPhone wallet case, which helps keep everything safe and secure. The clear window lets you use one slot for an ID card, getting you through security at the airport with ease. Your phone will be cradled by the soft TPU bumper which offers extra protection against drops and scratches, while maintaining a lightweight and slim profile.

Helpful Review: “I have an iPhone SE, 2nd gen. Fits phone snugly. Holds just enough for me - my license, AAA card, credit, debit card. Keeps phone safe from cracking/damage. Has held up well so far since purchasing (a few months). For the value, would purchase again.”

Compatibility: iPhone 6s, iPhone 7/8 Plus, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/2022 | Available Colors: Blue, Brown, Marble, Red, White, Black, and several printed options that include U.S. Flag and Lucky Tree

06

The Case That Lets You Carry Lots Of Cards

Pros: Holds 6 cards, has clear ID slot, kickstand works vertically and horizontally

Cons: 1 slot is external/less secure, not compatible with wireless charging

If you have a lot of cards to carry, this is the iPhone wallet case for you. It has six slots to securely carry cards or cash. One slot is external to the flap closure, which is great for grabbing something quickly, but may be less secure for sensitive information. The faux leather is soft and looks expensive, and the snap closure ensures your valuables are safely under wraps. A 1.5-millimeter raised buffer edge helps protect the screen against scratching and the corners offer protection against damage.

Helpful Review: “Great phone case. Fit the phone perfectly and seems to do a good job protecting it when I accidentally drop the phone. I hated being without my wallet case when I switched phones and I'm so happy I found this one. It's way more sturdy than the card pockets and it holds everything I'd need daily, around 6 cards. I also love the style because it looks professional in a business setting and not like something a teenager would have at school. Being able to just grab phone and keys makes life so much easier.”

Compatibility: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max | Available Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Red, White, Pink

07

A Kickstand Case That Allows For Hands-Free Viewing

Pros: Kickstand has multiple angles, protects the screen, wireless charging compatible, room for cards and cash

Cons: Bulkier than some cases

What sets this pick apart is that each HOOMIL case is hand-sewn for quality. If you use your kickstand often, this might be the one for you, as the kickstand has multiple angles for the best possible viewing experience. The strong magnetic closure of the case opens to reveal the slots that hold two cards and it also has a money pocket for cash or an additional card. The vegan leather covers an upgraded TPU inner shell for shock absorption.

Helpful Review: “This cover has a very nice feel to it like I’d expect from a much more expensive leather. The top stitching is attractive and evenly done. I have 2 cards per slot (total of 6 cards) and it stays closed. [...] The magnet stays closed. The “nest” that it sits down in is on all 4 sides - some only hold along the long sides, not the top and bottom - so I feel it is reasonably safe and secure. It “stands up” nicely when put on an angle which makes it easy for hands-free viewing. I love that I can close the phone cover and still hear when talking and listening because there are 4 small holes over the ear part. [...]”

Compatibility: iPhone 11, iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/2022 | Available Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Red, Rose Gold

08

This Nearly Indestructible iPhone Wallet Case

Pros: Holds 3 cards and cash, high level of protection against drops, unique woodgrain print

Cons: No screen protection, not wireless charging compatible, grippy edges can be hard to clean

The highly rated Wallet Slayer has a unique design that uses a spring to keep your cards secure yet easily accessible via a thumb slot. The edges are extra grippy to minimize the chance of drops, the corners are air-cushion protected, and raised edges protect the screen and camera lens from scratches. While we don’t recommend it for this use, one relieved reviewer said this case is so strong it survived a toss out of his Jeep going 50 miles per hour. Shockingly, his phone was undamaged.

Helpful Review: “I bought this case to replace the same exact case I bought over 4 years ago. 4 years! Of constant, daily use! [...] The quality and durability far surpassed what I expected or even hoped for. [...] I was concerned years ago that as the case aged, the credit cards would be able to slip out accidentally with normal use. In over 4 years of constant use, that NEVER HAPPENED. [...] It should be mentioned that I never had any real damage done to my phone from a drop while this case was [on] it. I take good care of my phones, but occasional drops happen, and this case successfully protected my phone every time. [...] I can’t recommend this case highly enough. [...] ”

Compatibility: iPhone XR, iPhone X/XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 7/8/SE 2020/2022 | Available Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Gray Woodgrain, and two other prints

09

A Handsome Case In Two-Tone Faux Leather

Pros: Holds 3 cards and cash, can make calls with the flap closed, compatible with wireless charging

Cons: Closure relies on 1 magnet

This handsome folio-style case holds up to three cards and cash and comes in several rich color combinations. Raised edges over the screen and camera lenses help protect against scratches, and the high-quality synthetic leather resists dirt and moisture. One bonus to this model is that the discrete speaker cutout allows you to conduct phone calls with the folio closed and the screen protected. The lightweight and slim wallet case features a magnetic closure to keep it folded back and open (or closed) and it supports wireless charging.

Helpful Review: “For the past 5 years, I have purchased these for myself, family and recommended to friends. Lupa may not be a household name, but they have great customer service and follow up. Just got the new 13 ProMax and it fits even more like a glove. Magnetic closure is key to saving your screen.”

Compatibility: iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12/12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini | Available Colors: Black, Burgundy, Caramel Brown, Desert Sky, Sandy Sky, Smoky Cedar, Floral Charm, Rose Gold

10

A Drop-Proof Cardholder Case That’s Also Germ Proof

Pros: Front-facing card access, antimicrobial, 14-foot drop protection

Cons: Not compatible with wireless charging, most expensive option on the list

The clever design of this Incipio case lets you access up to three cards from the front of your phone without having to turn it over. The raised-edge bevel protects against scratches and it has drop protection up to 14 feet. The material of the case is scratch-resistant and also has antimicrobial protection, eliminating 99.9% of surface bacteria.

Helpful Review: “[...] I love Incipio Stashback’s. I have had several phones and several of these cases with no problems ever! No need to carry around a wallet when out on the town. So all I need to do is keep my phone safe and no other items to worry about. Great product!”

Compatibility: iPhone 12/13 Pro, iPhone 12/13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini | Available Colors: Black

11

This MagSafe Card Holder That Works With Many Cases

Pros: Works on any case with MagSafe or a naked iPhone, has grip and kickstand

Cons: Doesn’t add any protection to phone, only wireless charging compatible when wallet is snapped off

A sleek add-on to any MagSafe-compatible phone case you already own, the PopSockets Wallet+ uses built-in magnets to securely attach, sliding off easily when it’s time to wirelessly charge. It holds up to three credit cards or six business cards, protecting them from the magnets within the wallet. The PopSocket grip lets you text with one hand and can also be used as a kickstand. The wallet is mount-compatible and the “PopTop” itself can be changed out at any time for a custom look. No worrying if you positioned it wrong the first time either; it can be easily repositioned.

Helpful Review: “LOVE THIS!!! I have had this on my phone for months and it hasn’t moved a bit! I love that you can take the wallet off but still have the adhesive anchor on the phone. [...] I can fit 3-4 cards in it comfortably. On similar products, cards fall out if you only have 1-2 in it, but that is not the case with this! My cards are just as secure if I have 1 in there as they are if I have 4. The elastic on the bottom makes it easy to get your cards out of it. The wallet adds extra stability to the pop socket as well. I love this and would recommend it to anyone!”

Compatibility: Any MagSafe-compatible phone cases for iPhone 12 and later | Available Colors: Black, Cornflower Blue, Moss Green, Sea Green, Shadow Blue, Tech Grey, Ultra Mint, White Black, Blush Pink