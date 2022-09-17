The 11 Best iPhone Wallet Cases — For Streamlining Your Life (And Your Pockets)
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team
Wallet, phone, keys. Likely your mantra when you’re heading out the door in a rush, right? Add in things like your kid’s backpack and/or the diaper bag, and it’s easy to see why you’d want to simplify. The best iPhone wallet cases streamline leaving the house and they have other major benefits too, including having one less thing in your pockets.
Our picks below cover every scenario, whether you need to carry two cards or six, you’re looking for fold-over screen protection, or you want something with military-grade drop protection (no judgement here).
How To Choose The Best iPhone Wallet Case
Consider the features below to find the right case for your needs:
- Card Slots: How many cards do you need to carry? Do you want to carry cash, too? Some cases have a special pocket just for cash.
- Material: Cases come in everything from squeaky-clean antimicrobial polycarbonate to genuine or synthetic vegan leather. Genuine leather will gain a nice patina over time (and it will stand the test of time), although you’ll pay more for it.
- Case Style: Folio-style cases fold over, offering screen protection and preventing butt dialing. The advantage to snap-on models? They don’t need to be folded back for quicker access to your phone.
- Wireless Charging: Is wireless charging important to you? There are some cases here that allow for that seamless power up — and there are even some that have a built-in or removable metal plate to work with magnetic car mounts.
- Kickstand: Some never use it, some can’t live without it. If a kickstand is important to you, consider a wallet case with a multi-angle stand to help you get the perfect view.
Choose the perfect iPhone wallet case from our curated list below. So next time you’re about to leave the house, your mantra becomes: phone/wallet, keys, done.