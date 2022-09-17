Wallet, phone, keys. Likely your mantra when you’re heading out the door in a rush, right? Add in things like your kid’s backpack and/or the diaper bag, and it’s easy to see why you’d want to simplify. The best iPhone wallet cases streamline leaving the house and they have other major benefits too, including having one less thing in your pockets.

Our picks below cover every scenario, whether you need to carry two cards or six, you’re looking for fold-over screen protection, or you want something with military-grade drop protection (no judgement here).

How To Choose The Best iPhone Wallet Case

Consider the features below to find the right case for your needs:

Card Slots: How many cards do you need to carry? Do you want to carry cash, too? Some cases have a special pocket just for cash.

How many cards do you need to carry? Do you want to carry cash, too? Some cases have a special pocket just for cash. Material: Cases come in everything from squeaky-clean antimicrobial polycarbonate to genuine or synthetic vegan leather. Genuine leather will gain a nice patina over time (and it will stand the test of time), although you’ll pay more for it.

Cases come in everything from squeaky-clean antimicrobial polycarbonate to genuine or synthetic vegan leather. Genuine leather will gain a nice patina over time (and it will stand the test of time), although you’ll pay more for it. Case Style: Folio-style cases fold over, offering screen protection and preventing butt dialing. The advantage to snap-on models? They don’t need to be folded back for quicker access to your phone.

Folio-style cases fold over, offering screen protection and preventing butt dialing. The advantage to snap-on models? They don’t need to be folded back for quicker access to your phone. Wireless Charging: Is wireless charging important to you? There are some cases here that allow for that seamless power up — and there are even some that have a built-in or removable metal plate to work with magnetic car mounts.

Is wireless charging important to you? There are some cases here that allow for that seamless power up — and there are even some that have a built-in or removable metal plate to work with magnetic car mounts. Kickstand: Some never use it, some can’t live without it. If a kickstand is important to you, consider a wallet case with a multi-angle stand to help you get the perfect view.

Choose the perfect iPhone wallet case from our curated list below. So next time you’re about to leave the house, your mantra becomes: phone/wallet, keys, done.

10 A Drop-Proof Cardholder Case That’s Also Germ Proof Amazon Incipio Stashback $45 See On Amazon Pros: Front-facing card access, antimicrobial, 14-foot drop protection Cons: Not compatible with wireless charging, most expensive option on the list The clever design of this Incipio case lets you access up to three cards from the front of your phone without having to turn it over. The raised-edge bevel protects against scratches and it has drop protection up to 14 feet. The material of the case is scratch-resistant and also has antimicrobial protection, eliminating 99.9% of surface bacteria. Helpful Review: “[...] I love Incipio Stashback’s. I have had several phones and several of these cases with no problems ever! No need to carry around a wallet when out on the town. So all I need to do is keep my phone safe and no other items to worry about. Great product!” Compatibility: iPhone 12/13 Pro, iPhone 12/13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini | Available Colors: Black