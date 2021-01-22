34 Yoda Quotes That Teach Your Kid Resilience

Small yet powerful, Yoda of Star Wars is one of the best fantastical characters to help guide young children through the tribulations of life. While kids’ lives aren’t as hectic as the Jedi Master — whose work included training Jedi for 800 years, instructing Luke Skywalker, and unlocking the path to immortality — childhood still throws some sucker punches that rival the Clone Wars and the best Yoda quotes, believe it or not, is all the inspiration they need at times at this.

Unrequited crushes? Mean teachers? Math? Of all the wisdom Yoda is known for, the most powerful of his backward-tongued lines are those revolving around strength and the ability to power through life’s hardest moments. His maternal instinct is the definition of tough love, and if that doesn’t come easily to you then use the best Yoda quotes below to teach your kids resilience.

We took these Yoda quotes not just from the classic Star Wars trilogy, but also from the prequel films, and the cartoons — Rebels and The Clone Wars — too!

“In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way.” “Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose.” “A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.” “Do or do not. There is no try.” “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” “Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? Hmm? Hmm. And well you should not. For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter. You must feel the Force around you; here, between you, me, the tree, the rock, everywhere, yes. Even between the land and the ship.” “Luminous beings are we…not this crude matter.” “A challenge lifelong it is, not to bend fear into anger.” “To be Jedi is to face the truth, and choose. Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle or the night.” “Smaller in number are we, but larger in mind.” “Your path you must decide.” “Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future.” “Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. Attachment leads to jealousy. The shadow of greed, that is.” “Your weapons, you will not need them.” “If no mistake you have made, losing you are. A different game you should play.” “To answer power with power, the Jedi way this is not. In this war, a danger there is, of losing who we are.” “In the end, cowards are those who follow the dark side.” “You will only find what you bring in.” “Already know you that which you need.” “[You will know good from bad] When you are calm, at peace… passive.” “Named must your fear be before banish it you can.” “[Luke Skywalker:] I can’t believe it. [Yoda:] That is why you fail.” “Happens to every guy sometimes this does” “When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back.” “You must unlearn what you have learned.” “The greatest teacher, failure is.” “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” “Out of acceptance comes wisdom. Not an acquirement wisdom is, not knowledge wisdom is, not information. This quality of tremendous acceptance is wisdom.” “So certain were you. Go back and closer you must look.” “The dark side clouds everything. Impossible to see the light, the future is.” “Many of the truths that we cling to depend on our point of view.” “Do not assume anything.” “Pass on what you have learned.” “Patience you must have, my young padawan.” – Yoda.