Yellowstone Marathons Are Streaming For Free On Pluto Ahead Of Season 5 Part 2

Where you can watch Yellowstone? Well, the super-popular Western series, has just moseyed to yet another streaming platform. Although Yellowstone has historically The Paramount Network show has aired on the Paramount Network, but also Peacock. It will make its broadcast debut this fall on CBS, arguably the mothership in the whole CBS/Viacom/Paramount+, Paramount Network universe. And in the meantime, seasons one through four of the blockbuster, soon-to-be Kevin Costner-less show will drop on Pluto TV — for free!

Pluto TV ran seasons one and two, marathon-style, on August 19 and 20, and they’ll do like with seasons three and four on August 26 and 27. As if that weren’t enough, Pluto TV will present encore presentations of those marathons between September 1 and 4.

Why is Pluto TV Streaming Yellowstone for Free?

The idea, for sure, is to expose as many people as possible to the wonders of Yellowstone and build excitement for the upcoming second half of its fifth and final season. That fifth season, as fans know, has gotten all kinds of messy – for a couple of reasons. Part one of season five had already aired (concluding in January on Paramount Network) when it became apparent that series star Costner – who plays Dutton Family patriarch John – planned to return in a limited capacity for the back half of the season, choosing instead to focus on writing, directing, and starring in a multi-film project called Horizon.

How would that impact Yellowstone’s storylines? Hugely, to say the least. Speaking to the trade paper Variety, series creator Taylor Sheridan said this about Costner’s departure and its fallout for the John Dutton character: “I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.” Then, add in the other big wrinkles… the strikes by Hollywood’s actors and writers. Those back-to-back work stoppages have put everything, everywhere on hold, and no one knows how and when they’ll be resolved, and how the Costner saga will play out once the dust settles. (There are also some rumors about Matthew McConaughey taking a new starring role on the show.)

Another reason why Pluto TV chose to stream Yellowstone for free? Well, Pluto TV is owned by Paramount Streaming, itself a division of Paramount Global.

Wait, what is Yellowstone?

If you’re just now thinking about getting on the Yellowstone bandwagon (see what we did there), here’s the official show synopsis from Paramount Network:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

We find this synopsis to be accurate, but it doesn’t capture the soap opera fun of the series or its gripping spin-offs including 1923 and 1883.

Where to Stream Yellowstone outside of Pluto

How can you catch all of Yellowstone when Pluto’s free marathon ends? Here are your Yellowstone streaming options. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and all five seasons are available there. Confusingly, you cannot stream Yellowstone on Paramount+. Instead, Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, with Season 5 likely soon to follow.

Other Yellowstone streaming options, for a fee, include iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone prequel shows 1883 and 1923 are both streaming on Paramount+. Currently, 1883 is also airing on the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, does not yet have a release date. Though some still expect it to drop in November 2023, on the Paramount Network.